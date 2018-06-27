Kennedy followed in past justices’ footsteps by retiring at the end of the Supreme Court’s annual term, giving the president and the Senate until the first week of October to choose and confirm a replacement. Trump told White House reporters on Wednesday that he would start the process to select a nominee “as quickly as possible.” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Republican-led chamber would also act speedily to fill the vacancy. “We will vote to confirm Justice Kennedy’s successor this fall,” he said in a floor speech.

Democrats are effectively powerless to prevent Trump from confirming another selection to the high court on their own. Republican senators already killed the judicial filibuster when Democrats invoked it in a futile effort to block Neil Gorsuch’s confirmation last year. With a 51-seat majority, Republicans would need to lose voters from two of their own senators for a nomination to fail. Considerable outside pressure will likely fall on Maine Senator Susan Collins and Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, two pro-choice Republicans, to reject a nominee who might threaten abortion rights.

Kennedy’s retirement is a crushing defeat for the Democratic Party and for liberal policymaking. In 2016, Antonin Scalia’s death and that year’s presidential election gave Democrats an opportunity to place a fifth justice nominated by their party on the Supreme Court for the first time since 1969. Trump’s victory instead allowed Republicans to first solidify the court’s existing conservative majority, and now push it even further to the right. A liberal majority on the Supreme Court is now out of reach for at least a generation, maybe longer. Instead, every major policy program that the American left hopes to enact—Medicare for All, universal college tuition, and more—will have to face a gauntlet of conservative jurists in order to survive.

Such was Anthony Kennedy’s influence over the course of American life. He tacked rightward more often than not: Kennedy frequently sided with the court’s conservative wing on cases involving federalism, executive power, and the rights of criminal defendants. Many of Kennedy’s major 5-4 votes helped entrench the Republican Party’s political power. His majority opinion in Citizens United v. FEC set the stage for a tidal wave of dark money to wash over American politics. He sided with Chief Justice John Roberts in Shelby County v. Holder, which gutted part of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and prompted GOP-led states to pass dozens of restrictive voting measures. Earlier this month, he helped turn back an effort to establish constitutional limits on partisan gerrymandering.

But he also often sided with the court’s liberals on major cases involving social issues. Those rulings preserved a delicate status quo between the American left and right that will now likely collapse in his absence. Kennedy’s middle-of-the-road stance on abortion rights led him to uphold some restrictions on the practice while also thwarting efforts to reverse Roe v. Wade entirely. In 2016, he voted with the court’s liberals to defeat a long-running legal campaign to curb affirmative action in higher education. With him gone, conservatives will likely mount new efforts to push the court rightward on both issues. Republican-led states will more aggressively restrict abortion rights in the hope of triggering a Supreme Court showdown. Four states already have laws to ban abortion automatically if Roe is overturned.