To the growing concern of Detroit and Green’s best friends, who now include a union organizer called Squeeze (Steven Yeun), Green cannot resist the power caller paycheck even though he is selling deeply unethical products. RegalView is connected to a hideous corporation called WorryFree, a “lifestyle” company that in fact invites the poor to work under a lifetime contract, for no wages, living in barracks. But Green needs to help out his uncle. How can he join a unionizing effort that aims to improve pay and conditions for the telemarketers, when his own family is in trouble?

That knot of problems tightens around Green, pulling him away from the lovely Detroit and into the nastiest bowels of business. As the movie progresses it grows more bizarre. Meanwhile, Detroit wears a series of earrings and slogan tees that signal the movie’s ethics. One pair of earrings reads “Bury the rag deep in your face,” a line from Bob Dylan’s song “The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll.” That song is about a black woman who was murdered by her rich white employer William Zanzinger. It’s a song about injustice, about how whites believe that “the ladder of law has no top and no bottom,” even though the ladder never works in favor of a certain kind of worker.

Boots Riley describes himself as a communist, and the movie is about the evil of lifestyle corporations, the spiritual perils of betraying your peers, and the power of withholding one’s labor. But Sorry to Bother You is an excellent movie—never didactic more than it is charismatic—because it presents labor predicaments through black experience. Workers all have identities, of course. But through charm and magic and, crucially, an extraordinarily naturalistic performance from Stanfield, Riley makes the case that labor conditions and race determine the experience of workers coextensively, one perfectly overlapping the other.

Several critics have drawn the comparison between Sorry to Bother You and Get Out, which Stanfield was also in for a brief but astonishing moment. As Alissa Wilkinson put it at Vox, “the movie’s genius lies not so much in how it reflects reality but in how it interprets it.” Both Riley and Get Out’s Jordan Peele have recreated our world but cracked through with a surreal seam that makes its hidden evils unmissable.

Still, they are deeply different movies. While Get Out was set in the white world of the Armitage family, Sorry to Bother You is about a black protagonist living in a world whose movie magic is black. Detroit, for example, makes performance art about The Last Dragon (1985), the cult classic martial arts movie produced by Motown kingpin Berry Gordy. Omari Hardwick’s costuming recalls Shaft (1971) and Coffy (1973), a kind of literal pun on blaxploitation movie history and black exploitation in the workplace.