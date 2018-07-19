A good rule of thumb in business, and in life generally, is that if you find yourself defending Holocaust deniers, you’ve probably taken a wrong turn somewhere. This week, Mark Zuckerberg found himself at the end of that particular cul de sac, while discussing Facebook’s struggles to counter conspiracy theories and fake news. “So I’m Jewish, and there’s a set of people who deny that the Holocaust happened. I find that deeply offensive,” he told Recode’s Kara Swisher. “But at the end of the day, I don’t believe that our platform should take that down because I think there are things that different people get wrong—I don’t think that they’re intentionally getting it wrong. It’s hard to impugn intent and to understand the intent.”

Zuckerberg quickly apologized for his comments, but they did not occur in isolation. The previous day, The Wall Street Journal reported that roughly half the outlets present at a recent meeting between Facebook and publishing executives were conservative outlets, some of which regularly traffic in propaganda and “breathless, bad faith partisan hype,” as BuzzFeed’s Ben Smith told Neil Patel of The Daily Caller, which was represented at the meeting. What Smith and HuffPost’s Lydia Polgreen had objected to was that Facebook was treating legitimate news organizations as the liberal equivalents of conservative rags like The Daily Caller.



Facebook, in other words, is fast falling into a false equivalence trap. In the worlds of television and newspapers, conservative media spun off into its own galaxy a long time ago. But Facebook is desperate to convince users and regulators that, in the age of the social network, conservative and liberal media can continue to co-exist. The problem is that no platform can host conservative media without ultimately being implicated in conspiracy theories, Holocaust denialism, or worse.



Facebook has a clear incentive for courting conservatives: It sees Republicans as crucial allies in the fight to avoid onerous regulation. The company can’t say that, however, so Zuckerberg was forced to make a tortured “free speech” argument that led him to a very strange place. Facebook’s line is that this unimaginably large platform has to be neutral. It cannot be the judge of whether, for instance, it is acceptable to deny the fact of the Holocaust.

