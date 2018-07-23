It’s possible, of course, that Kavanaugh’s views on Nixon and on Watergate itself have changed in the past 19 years. But his more recent work indicates that he has continued to take an expansive view of presidential authority. In a 2009 Minnesota Law Review article titled “Separation of Powers During the Forty-Fourth Presidency and Beyond,” Kavanaugh reflected on the state of the presidency and offered five proposals to cure what he saw as defects in it.

He was well-positioned to write the article. Kavanaugh drew on his experiences tangling with the Clinton administration as a member of independent counsel Ken Starr’s team, as well as his service in the George W. Bush’s administration. His five suggestions run the gamut from the mundane (the Senate should hold a vote on every judicial nomination within 180 days of receiving it) to the eclectic (what if the president served a single six-year term?). One proposal stands out above the others: Give the president temporary immunity from civil lawsuits and criminal prosecutions while in office.

“Having seen first-hand how complex and difficult that job is, I believe it vital that the president be able to focus on his never-ending tasks with as few distractions as possible,” he wrote. “The country wants the president to be ‘one of us’ who bears the same responsibilities of citizenship that all share. But I believe that the president should be excused from some of the burdens of ordinary citizenship while serving in office.”

It’s not hard to see the practical implications of that argument. Excusing the current president from the “burdens of ordinary citizenship” would likely grind the Russia investigation to a halt, denying the American people answers about the president’s potential complicity in Russian cyberattacks on the American democratic process. Temporary immunity would also likely let Trump escape political embarrassment from multiple lawsuits brought by women who have accused him of sexual assault.

Kavanaugh’s supporters have defended him by noting that his proposal was that Congress, not the courts, establish the president’s temporary immunity from lawsuits and investigation. That much is true. What those defenses elide is the reasoning behind Kavanaugh’s argument: a back-breaking deference to the president’s job performance over the ordinary processes of the American judicial system. “We exalt and revere the presidency in this country—yet even so, I think we grossly underestimate how difficult the job is,” he wrote.

There’s evidence that Kavanaugh would apply a similarly deferential and expansive view of presidential power on the Supreme Court. As a judge on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, he wrote a three-judge panel’s decision in 2016 that found the structure of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to be unconstitutional. Congress established the consumer-protection watchdog with a single director who could only be removed by the president for cause. Insulating the CFPB from the president’s direct oversight, Kavanaugh argued, threatened Americans’ freedom.

“The CFPB’s concentration of enormous executive power in a single, unaccountable, unchecked director not only departs from settled historical practice, but also poses a far greater risk of arbitrary decision-making and abuse of power, and a far greater threat to individual liberty, than does a multi-member independent agency,” he wrote. Placing the agency under the president’s direct control was the best remedy to this flaw, he concluded. The entire D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated Kavanaugh’s ruling in January and upheld the CFPB’s structure as established by Congress.

In his CFPB ruling, Kavanaugh quoted at length from Justice Antonin Scalia’s dissent in Morrison v. Olson, the 1985 Supreme Court ruling that upheld the constitutionality of the Independent Counsel Act. Scalia’s dissent in Morrison articulated what’s known as the unitary-executive theory, which holds that the president has near-unchallenged powers over the executive branch and its functions. During a D.C. think-tank event in 2016, Kavanaugh was asked if there was any Supreme Court ruling he would overturn. He initially declined to answer before naming Morrison as his choice.

Kavanaugh, for what it’s worth, won’t be a unitary figure on the Supreme Court. If the Senate confirms him to a lifetime appointment, he’d still have to persuade his eight colleagues to adopt his broad views on executive power before those stances could reshape American constitutional law. Nonetheless, the record indicates that as a justice, Kavanaugh would be a reliably deferential voice for President Donald Trump and his successors for decades to come.