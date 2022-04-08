Poor Richard Nixon

What matters is that in public life men learn to play tricks with their muddles, and other men learn to praise them for it. So it is that Mr. Keogh can quote, without any evidence of moral disturbance, Nixon’s old law partner who remembers that as a young lawyer the Vice President “had courtroom psychology. He could talk so that butter wouldn’t melt in his mouth, or he could take hold of a cantankerous witness and shake him like a dog.” So it is that Mr. Keogh can cite as an example of Nixon’s campaign oratory “Adlai the appeaser…who got a Ph.D. from Dean Acheson’s ‘College of Cowardly Communist Containment’’’ while continuing to describe the Vice President as a man of sensibility and conscience. So it is, too, that Mr. Toledano can say that Nixon was fighting those Americans who urged that “the United States should recognize Red China…should oust President Rhee, should kowtow to India at all costs.” Who it was that urged this country to kowtow to India “at all costs” and what “all costs” means in this context, Mr. Toledano does not say. I don’t think he can, either.

In the nightmare-world of mass culture and advertising-agency politics, it becomes impossible to distinguish between the manipulators and the manipulated. Surely everyone has had the experience of overhearing a TV or radio listener say about some particularly slick piece of advertising, “Gee, that’s good psychology,” without even being aware that it is he himself upon whom the “psychology” is being worked. So it is with the speeches of the Vice President: the process of mass agitation and the process of self-deception tend to become inseparable.

Except, I would say, in one case. Mr. Toledano makes it perfectly clear that in his relations with McCarthy the Vice President knew exactly what he was doing. “Nixon,” writes Mr. Toledano, “felt a certain responsibility for McCarthy or for any other individual who took up the fight against Communism.” When “Nixon offered him the use of his files to help document his charges, Mccarthy gratefully accepted his offer….” The friendship warmed. Later, after he had brought McCarthy together with the top figures of the Administration but had failed to cement an alliance, he urged a policy of piecemeal co-operation with McCarthy: “support him when he was right…criticize him when he was wrong.” Only after McCarthy forced a break did Nixon say (apparently in a statement to Mr. Toledano) that “McCarthy’s intentions were right, but his tactics were, frankly, so inept at times that he probably did our cause more harm than good.”