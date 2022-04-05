How Viktor Orbán Built His Illiberal State

In 1998, when at the age of 35 he became the youngest freely elected prime minister in Hungary’s history, at the helm of a right-wing coalition government, Orbán’s position as party chief became unquestionable. Despite a successful period, Orbán’s party lost the parliamentary election in 2002. Party veterans were deliberating how to keep the charismatic Orbán on board but replace him as leader, an endeavor that ultimately failed. Orbán’s frustration echoed that of the old conservative political elite, who felt that the defeat was unjust and supported his adoption of a highly divisive form of politics.

After also losing the subsequent election in 2006, Orbán sidelined his more moderate colleagues. When the socialist-led government after the 2006 election made a political mistake—a speech of the prime minister leaked, in which he admitted that the party lied during the campaign about the state of the economy—Orbán launched an aggressive political attack to remove it from power. He polarized public discourse, portraying the left-liberal government coalition as the adversary of the nation and agitated to constantly mobilize the streets. While his efforts to remove the ruling coalition did not succeed, Orbán forced the government on the defensive. The several-year-long political cold war culminated in the economic crisis in 2008, which paved the way for Orbán’s landslide election victory two years later. In 2010, with nearly 53 percent of the popular vote, Fidesz ended up with over two-thirds of parliamentary seats in the unicameral Parliament. This overwhelming majority allowed Fidesz to alter the constitution.

Shortly before these life-changing elections, Orbán gave a speech to his party elite saying that “it was enough to win just once, but decisively—that was the way.” He explained to them that political power has three resources: votes, ideology, and money, which are to be nurtured in order to reproduce power.