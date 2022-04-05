How Viktor Orbán Built His Illiberal State

When Fox News host Tucker Carlson visited Hungary in August 2021, he received a state welcome. Hungarian public TV presented him as the most influential conservative thinker in the United States. In his speech at a political summer festival, the TV star explained that in the United States, liberals were forcing intolerance on people: “It is illiberalism. It is the opposite of liberalism. It is a totalitarian idea that everyone behaves the same, everyone reads from the same catechism, from the same list of slogans, and that everyone obeys. That is the opposite of enlightenment liberalism, which forms the basis of my politics and my worldview.” Carlson’s enthusiastic audience generously overlooked his confusion, since Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, his hero, has been openly building an “illiberal state” in Hungary, something he believes is the most authentic form of democracy.



While both men have found common ground in the unrelenting culture war against liberals, Carlson may have been unaware of how the celebrated “Hungarian model”—in fact, illiberalism—was working in practice.

I know that Americans are concerned about their democracy. Concerned—but perhaps confused about how democracy is destroyed, step by step. Well, I am Hungarian, and I can tell you what can happen.

When Fidesz, the Federation of Young Democrats, was established in 1988, it was a fresh, dynamic, and politically conscious youth group. It defined itself as a radical, liberal, and alternative organization and branded itself as the ardent guardian of freedom, rights, and the rule of law. When I met Viktor Orbán and joined Fidesz to fight the autocratic communist system, I found him a thoughtful and ambitious person with great strategic skills. At the time, Fidesz presented itself as a party of the center, distinguishing itself from the deeply polarized traditional political elites, who had characterized Hungary’s pre–World War II past, and who were going through a revival in the tumultuous years after the Cold War ended. Our generation gained freedom in our youth denied to our parents and grandparents. We could start with a clean slate, and for us the sky was the limit.

Strategic and personal differences emerged in Fidesz when we entered Parliament as a result of the first free elections in 1990. More radical members, such as Orbán, wanted the party to move to the right, hoping that there were more political opportunities than in the center. After several years of tough debates, the party split, and the centrist liberals, who defended Fidesz’s original ambitions, left the party, including me. Without strong internal critics, Orbán pulled the party to the right by the end of the 1990s, securing the support of anti-communist conservative politicians and the Roman Catholic Church.