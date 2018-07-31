The paper considers how to hold tech companies accountable for policing their platforms and for ensuring that hostile actors are swiftly removed. It proposes that Facebook and others have a “duty to identify” and curtail inauthentic accounts, and to report regularly to the SEC on the percentage of such accounts. The paper admits that this is a tricky one: weeding out fake accounts may require stricter identity verification requirements, “at the cost of user privacy.” It also notes that a distinction would need to be made between malicious inauthentic accounts and those that are “clearly set up for satire.”



The most intriguing idea, when it comes to enforcement, is the potential for making companies legally liable for “defamation, invasion of privacy, false light, and public disclosure of private facts,” which could lead to millions in judgments against these companies. While a “duty to identify” would likely only act as a nudge—and one that might not be entirely necessary given that Facebook and Twitter are now publicizing the mass deletion of fake accounts and the discovery of political influence campaigns—liability would go much further.



The focus on disinformation, though important, is also backward-looking and may focus too strongly on the ways in which platforms were weaponized in 2016. Disinformation campaigns are clearly changing and growing more sophisticated. Facebook announced it had discovered one on Tuesday afternoon but was unable to determine its source, which stands in contrast to the Keystone Cops nature of Russia’s 2016 activities, when it paid for advertising campaigns in roubles. That said, it’s not entirely clear what forward-looking regulation on this front would look like, though the 2018 midterm elections will likely give us a glimpse into the ways in which influence campaigns have evolved.



Aside from the threat to open up tech companies to lawsuits, the most sweeping proposals are ones that have been bandied about for some time: the adoption of privacy regulations similar to those that went into effect in the European Union earlier this year, and the passage of the Honest Ads Act, which would regulate online political advertising. Giving consumers control over their data, a la the EU’s recently enacted General Data Protection Regulation, would do much to prevent Cambridge Analytica–style abuses. The Warner proposal would force tech companies to acquire a consumer’s “informed consent” before collecting their data and would require companies to notify the public within 72 hours if a breach were to occur. The Honest Ads Act, meanwhile, would require that political advertisements on social media be subject to the same disclosures as those on television and radio.



The easiest way to achieve many of the proposals in the Warner paper would be to expand the authority of the Federal Trade Commission—which itself is one of the 20 ideas listed. The FTC lacks the “general rulemaking authority” to do very much when it comes to data protection or privacy. But that’s unlikely to change in the near term, the paper notes, as Republicans have blocked efforts to expand the FTC’s power.

