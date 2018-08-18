McConnell tried to persuade the White House to select from two of the other judges on the shortlist instead. According to The New York Times, the Kentucky senator warned White House Counsel Don McGahn that Kavanaugh’s extensive paper trail would make things more difficult for the Senate compared to other potential selections. Any delays would make it harder for senators to confirm a nominee before the court reconvenes in early October, and a lengthy one could push the process uncomfortably close to the midterm elections in November. Despite these concerns, Trump tapped Kavanaugh for the lifetime appointment.

What sets Kavanaugh apart from prior nominees is the sheer volume of documents connected to him. Supreme Court nominees almost always have a paper trail of some kind, which usually includes their judicial opinions, their scholarly work and any other writings off the bench, their records while serving in the federal government, and more. The Senate obtained almost 150,000 pages of documents last year from Gorsuch’s one-year tenure as head of the Justice Department’s Civil Division. In 2010, the Obama administration allowed the release of more than 160,000 pages from Elena Kagan’s four-year stint in Clinton White House.

Kavanaugh’s records, by comparison, are vast. The National Archives, also known as NARA, says that it possesses “several million pages” of documents and emails from his tenure in government service. Most of those records are from his work in the White House counsel’s office from 2001 to 2003, as well as his stint as the White House staff secretary from 2003 to 2006. In addition, NARA holds least 20,000 pages of documents from his work in the 1990s for independent counsel Ken Starr, who oversaw the Whitewater investigation and other probes into President Bill Clinton’s scandals. The sheer volume didn’t seem to bode well for Republicans’ hopes of confirming Kavanaugh quickly.

Rather than change their timetable, Republicans opted to change the process itself. First, they narrowed the scope of documents they would seek. Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley formally requested only 900,000 pages of documents from NARA and the George W. Bush Presidential Library last month, none of which would come from his time as White House staff secretary. The staff secretary position is not a high-profile post, but it can be an influential one in internal policy-making. Kavanaugh himself has cited his time there as valuable experience in his judicial career. Accordingly, I noted last month that Republicans’ justifications for keeping those documents hidden from senators (and the public) are unconvincing, to say the least.

Second, Republicans decided to move ahead on Kavanaugh’s confirmation before their own document request would be available. NARA said on August 2 that it wouldn’t be able to complete its review of them until late October. Grassley then announced that the judiciary committee would begin Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings on September 4—almost two months before NARA said it would be able to complete its review. As a result, Republican and Democratic senators alike won’t have access to Kavanaugh’s complete record when they have their only chance to question him under oath about it next month.