That leaves impeachment as the likeliest check on Trump’s power. Congress is supposed to keep the president accountable under the tripartite system of American government, at least in theory. But it has largely abandoned that duty under Republican rule. A substantial clique of House Republicans have spent the last year using their oversight powers to actively undermine the Justice Department’s investigations of Trump. House Speaker Paul Ryan has allowed California Representative Devin Nunes and the clique’s other leaders to keep their committee chairmanships despite the damage they are doing to Congress’s institutional credibility.

If Democrats retake the House in November, impeachment proceedings are far more likely than they are now. But the party doesn’t appear to be convinced that it’s a politically winning issue so far. Democratic leaders in Congress studiously avoid discussing it, as do most (but not all) of the rank-and-file members. Tom Steyer, a billionaire Democratic donor who’s spent millions of dollars promoting impeachment since Trump took office, has reportedly expressed anger toward the party’s leaders for downplaying the issue.

Unforeseen events could change the Democrats’ calculus. If Mueller finds and reveals evidence of serious wrongdoing on the president’s part, it could push Democrats and even some Republicans towards removing him from office. Firing Mueller or shutting down his investigation would likely prompt a similar level of blowback in Congress. But events could also shift in Trump’s favor. Democrats are likely to but not guaranteed to retake the House in this November’s midterm elections; they are much less likely to win the other chamber of Congress, which holds the power to convict or exonerate an impeached president. If Republicans manage to hold on to the House and expand their majority in the Senate, even proof of outright collusion might not be enough to oust him.

After Cohen’s guilty plea, the risk of an explosive counterattack from the president is also even higher. “When Trump is cornered, he is at his most dangerous, as several people close to him have said,” New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. She noted that Trump behaved as though he “had nothing to lose” when the Access Hollywood tape came out during the 2016 election. “This is a different order of magnitude, touching on his business and potentially family,” Haberman wrote.

Trump has already shown a willingness to take extraordinary steps as president in his own self-interest. After his failed attempt to secure FBI Director James Comey’s personal loyalty failed last spring, the president unceremoniously ousted him midway through his ten-year term and then publicly threatened him to keep quiet. Trump also reportedly tried to fire special counsel Robert Mueller last December, only to back down when White House Counsel Don McGahn refused to carry out the order. In recent months, he has increasingly used his Twitter presence to hound and denigrate FBI employees who could be potential witnesses against him.

If tweets aren’t enough, Trump could resort to even more aggressive measures. Jack Goldsmith, who ran the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel under George W. Bush, warned of three possible steps that Trump could take to curtail the Russia investigation after Cohen’s plea deal. First, he could pardon key participants like newly convicted felon Paul Manafort, freeing them from pressure to cooperate with Mueller’s inquiry. Second, he could trigger another Saturday Night Massacre by ordering Justice Department officials to fire Mueller, which many of them would likely refuse to do. Finally, he could weaponize his control over the security-clearance process and yank them from Mueller’s team, as he already did to former CIA Director John Brennan earlier this month.

Any of those moves would likely push many Democrats, who are already planning for such scenarios, and even some Republicans toward removing the president from office. But nothing is guaranteed, and all of the structural advantages are in Trump’s favor. It would take extraordinary acts or revelations for Trump to become the first president to be indicted or impeached. But these also happen to be extraordinary times.