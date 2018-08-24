Tuesday was one of the worst days of Trump’s presidency, with the convictions of Cohen and Manafort suggesting that the legal noose around Trump is beginning to tighten. The former even implicated the president in a violation of campaign finance law when pleading guilty. Twenty-four hours later, however, Wall Street marked the longest-ever bull market with champagne, while the S&P 500 hit a record high. It’s not easy to ignore the chaos in the White House, particularly during one of its most tumultuous weeks, but investors did just that.



Trump’s relationship with Wall Street wasn’t always this rosy. Trump distanced himself from other Republican candidates in 2016 by saying investors were “getting away with murder.” He made a clear link between the “swamp” in Washington, D.C., and financial behemoths, which he pledged to break up. Financiers would pay higher taxes if he was elected, he said. On the eve of the election, many were warning that global markets would collapse if Trump won.



But the markets, fueled by low interest rates, didn’t collapse. And Trump has done a lot to soothe any lingering concerns Wall Street might have had. First, he stacked his cabinet with Goldman Sachs alums, who then set about rolling back financial regulations. Then, he oversaw the passage of a $1.5 trillion corporate tax cut that has contributed to record-shattering corporate profits.



The stock market didn’t need much help when Trump took the reins in January of 2017. But he has done nearly everything a president can to push the market to new heights, and investors have responded by shrugging off the rest as noise. “The market has known there’s a political circus in D.C. for the entire time of the Trump presidency,” Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research, told CNN. “Investors don’t really care who the president is. They care about earnings and interest rates.” Indeed, the Federal Reserve raising interest rates is of significantly greater concern than the possibility of impeachment, which most analysts currently discount.



Historically, there is not much correlation between impeachment and dips in the stock market, though the sample size is very small. The market fell significantly in 1974, the year that Richard Nixon resigned office, but regained those losses the following year. (Those losses, furthermore, were also caused by the 1971 collapse of the Bretton Woods system and the 1973 oil crisis.) Bill Clinton was impeached in December of 1998; the stock market the following year set records.

