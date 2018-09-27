The lesson was threefold. Potential Supreme Court nominees must be vigorously defended when attacked by liberal groups, not left to fend for themselves. They should lack a long and inflammatory paper trail like Bork’s to minimize those attacks. And the growing campaign to remake the courts can’t be limited to the presidency; the Democratic stranglehold on the Senate would have to be broken, too. “There are other good Supreme Court possibilities,” National Review’s editors mused. “But it’s not morning in America, baby. It’s hard-ball time.”

The early 1990s also exposed the conservative legal movement’s limits. When William Brennan, a liberal icon and one of the Warren Court’s last survivors, stepped down in 1990, Bush nominated the mild-mannered David Souter to replace him. Souter was not part of the movement, but the White House assured conservatives he sympathized with it. Instead, he became one of the most reliable members of the court’s liberal wing. Another lesson: Nominees must have enough of a paper trail to ensure they aren’t another Souter, but not so much of a trail that they become another Bork.

Bush then nominated Clarence Thomas, a newcomer to the federal bench who had impeccable conservative credentials, to replace Thurgood Marshall in 1991. This time, the Marshall-to-Thomas shift was one of the largest ideological swings for a Supreme Court seat in the twentieth century.

Then came Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the 1992 case that squarely asked whether Roe v. Wade should be overturned. Democrats and the American left feared that it would after four of the court’s justices had already signaled their willingness to overturn it. Conservatives saw their long-awaited victory at hand. The decision surprised both sides: a 5-4 ruling that not only declined to overturn Roe, but reaffirmed its constitutionality. Three Republican appointees—Sandra Day O’Connor, Anthony Kennedy, and David Souter—jointly wrote the majority opinion laying out the undue-burden standard to determine when abortion restrictions went too far.

The final lesson was perhaps the most important one of all: It’s not enough to place justices on the court who were largely conservative, somewhat conservative, or simply not liberal. They must be reliably conservative. What-ifs haunt the conservative legal movement. Between Thurgood Marshall in 1968 and Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 1993, no Democratic president had named a new justice. Republicans had an incredible run of eleven consecutive justices, and they still couldn’t build a five-justice majority to accomplished what their base demanded. Had Bork taken the seat that went to Kennedy, Roe would have been obliterated. If Bush had nominated a more reliable conservative than Souter, it would have perished no matter what O’Connor or Kennedy did.

This is how conservatives see the modern history of the Supreme Court: as a long chain of near-victories and half-defeats that only galvanized them further. The American left, meanwhile, saw a high court that was generally conservative but not that conservative. Women could still have abortions, even though states were now free to impose new restrictions on them. Laws like the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and the Fair Housing Act of 1968 lost some of their bite, but remained on the books. And if it looked like something seismic was about to happen, there was nothing to truly fear—O’Connor or Kennedy would save the day.

The conservative legal movement played an influential role in the judicial battles of the George W. Bush years, but they didn’t truly flex their muscle until 2005. That July, Sandra Day O’Connor announced that she would retire from the court. Her departure gave Republicans their long-awaited chance to replace a swing vote with a solidly conservative one. With a Republican president and a Republican-led Senate, there would be no borking this time. “On October 23, 1987—a day that lives in conservative infamy—Robert Bork’s nomination to the Supreme Court was rejected by a Democratic Senate,” The Weekly Standard’s Bill Kristol wrote after O’Connor’s announcement. “Now, 18 years later, George W. Bush has the chance to reverse this defeat, and to begin to fulfill what has always been one of the core themes of modern American conservatism: the relinking of constitutional law and constitutional jurisprudence to the Constitution.”

Bush responded by nominating John Roberts, whom he had elevated to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals two years earlier. Roberts had all the necessary qualifications: He was only 50 years old at the time, an excellent legal writer who hadn’t drafted any disqualifying opinions, and a familiar face at Federalist Society debates and lectures. In the liberal imagination, the Federalist Society is a gothic laboratory of sorts where Republican power-brokers grow originalist judges in cloning vats beneath their D.C. headquarters. The reality is much more mundane. Roberts wasn’t a member, but conservatives knew him well enough to not fear that he was a Souter.

When Rehnquist died that summer, Bush re-nominated Roberts to be chief justice instead. Then, to replace O’Connor for the crucial swing seat, he turned to Harriet Miers, a longtime aide and ally. This time, it was conservatives who revolted against a Supreme Court nominee. She was not part of the movement that they spent years building. She wasn’t credentialed by its institutions. She could endanger the whole enterprise.

“He has put up an unknown and undistinguished figure for an opening that conservatives worked for a generation to see filled with a jurist of high distinction,” Kristol wrote. “There is a gaping disproportion between the stakes associated with this vacancy and the stature of the person nominated to fill it.” Miers eventually bowed out amid conservative pressure, and Bush nominated Samuel Alito in her stead, to the movement’s applause. Kennedy was the last swing justice standing.

If Republicans get Kavanaugh on the high court, the American left likely will be thrust into the constitutional wilderness for at least a generation. At the moment, the machinery to claw back control of it is in its infancy. A group of Obama and Clinton veterans recently founded Demand Justice, a nonprofit organization in D.C. that aims to make the judiciary a core progressive issue. Demand Justice played a vocal role in the Kavanaugh saga and will likely be a key player in future confirmation fights, especially if Democrats retake the Senate this fall. Other essential components are further behind. American liberals lack an institution with the credentialing heft of the Federalist Society, or think tanks with judicial policy experience as deep as the Heritage Foundation. It’s also uncertain if there is a donor network willing to bankroll a judicial advocacy movement on the left.

What liberals do have is the founding mythology that can fuel that movement. In 2016, President Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland, an affable centrist judge on the D.C. Circuit, to replace Antonin Scalia on the Supreme Court. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made the unprecedented decision to refuse to hold hearings or a vote, insisting that it wait until after the presidential election. “The next justice could fundamentally alter the direction of the Supreme Court and have a profound impact on our country, so of course the American people should have a say in the court’s direction,” he said.

But McConnell surely wasn’t motivated by democratic concerns. He saw that conservatives’ decades-long dream was imperiled—that the court would shift decisively left for perhaps a generation. That’s why some Republicans vowed, even before the election, to block any nomination put forth by Hillary Clinton if she won. The question became moot, but if anything, Donald Trump’s victory made the Garland episode an even more galvanizing moment for Democrats—one they may use to justify almost any step necessary to retake the courts.

Thirty-one years ago, conservatives described the Bork nomination as “hard-ball time.” Now it’s liberals’ turn.

