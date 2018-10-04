Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley summed up the FBI’s reopened background investigation into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in a single sentence on Thursday: “There’s nothing in it that we didn’t already know.” The American public has no way of knowing this, as the bureau’s completed report is a closely guarded secret; only senators and a handful of key staffers are being allowed to review it. But there’s no reason to doubt Grassley’s description. Knowing nothing was the goal.

The investigation wasn’t meant to uncover anything new. Republican Senator Jeff Flake, who struck the compromise to reopen the investigation last week after being confronted on Capitol Hill by survivors of sexual assault, only demanded an extra week for the FBI. The White House, which had to approve the reopening, initially imposed strict conditions on who could be interviewed by FBI agents. White House officials relaxed those constraints after moderate senators raised concerns, but did not drop them entirely.



As the FBI probe wrapped up on Wednesday, it became clear that the constraints worked. NBC News reported that more than 40 people with potentially relevant information had not been interviewed by FBI agents, including dozens who reached out to the bureau’s field offices. Two of the most conspicuous absences from the FBI’s interview list were Ford and Kavanaugh themselves. According to The Washington Post, the White House forbade the FBI from looking into whether Kavanaugh may have lied to the Senate about his college drinking habits.

The ultimate result is an investigation that will leave questions unanswered, witnesses unquestioned, testimony ungiven, and stones unturned. A thorough FBI inquiry was never likely to provide conclusive or definitive evidence about the alleged sexual assaults, thanks to the years that have since passed. But it could have filled the gaps in evidence and testimony caused by the haste to wrap up the confirmation process. That chance is now lost. As a result, Republicans have given Democrats all the justification they need to investigate Kavanaugh themselves if they retake the House of Representatives this fall.