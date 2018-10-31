Laurie and Karen retreat to the mother’s bastion, while Allyson runs alone through the town. (Allyson’s dad gets killed off instantly, of course.) Once down in Laurie’s basement, we realize that this woman is essentially a doomsday prepper. The cellar is filled with preserved food and weapons. Is this a traumatized victim, or has Laurie morphed into something else—a hateful, isolated old white lady?

The final girl is not what she once was. Though feminist film critics of earlier decades have made much of her plight—and her inversion in tough cookies like Buffy the Vampire Slayer—we live in a different world, now. White women who are loudly afraid of people coming into their homes—mistrustful of the other, homesteading deep down into their notion of American identity—are not sympathetic characters. Would Laurie Strode have voted for Trump? It’s a fascinating character twist. In the 2018 Halloween, the pure white damsel has become a tough gunslinger, but one who feels a little repellent, a little too much like a survivalist in waiting for armageddon. She’s just itching for somebody to step on her lawn.

As Michael stalks through Laurie Strode’s house, she ends up chasing him. Is he in this closet, that looks so like the one she cowered in decades earlier? He eludes her for long, long minutes as she strides with shotgun and torch in a hunt for her own peace of mind. As Laurie passes through each of the upstairs rooms, she seals them off with special portcullis devices. It’s as if she’s compartmentalizing off parts of her own brain.

Allyson makes it to the house, and joins Karen in the basement. Confronted by memories of her own awful childhood, Karen quakes with fear. Here, in a beautiful old house in the Midwest, three generations of women are trapped in a violent manifestation of their shared trauma. Male violence, the movie seems to say, has this horribly inhuman way of never dying.

The last stroke of genius is the movie’s unsatisfying ending. The three women have turned the basement into a trap for Myers, but there’s no way of knowing quite what’s happened to the monster. We do know that Allyson will be scarred forever by her experience; that Karen’s worst girlhood nightmares have come true; that Laurie will never be free of the pain enacted upon her by her would-be killer. Violence doesn’t just come in the night and then leave us, Halloween argues. It gets right down in the basement of your soul, and stays forever.

By stripping Laurie of her purity, the “final girl” of Halloween has been shorn of all her pretenses. White women have become controversial figures in American society—the people we all expected to stand up to a sexual predator in 2016, but who instead came out in droves to vote him into office. Some commentators have condemned these women for their lack of a social conscience. In The New York Times, a number of white women described their vote for Trump as an assertion of their autonomy. “You get through the bad and you focus on the good,” one said. “Basically these were our choices, and I felt he was the better choice, and I had to overlook the negatives and focus on the positives.”

In Laurie Strode, this kind of white woman has found her perfect horror avatar. Laurie refuses to be told what to do, and is full of hatred for the outside world. She cares for nobody but her own offspring, whom she is willing to harm psychologically in order to “save” them. We know that trauma is the reason for her behavior, but Halloween never lapses into a simplistic revenge fantasy against men writ large. Instead, it’s a brutal rumination on intergenerational pain, and the ways that male cruelty can make good women bad. The final girl has become a final woman, and there’s something very nasty in her cellar.