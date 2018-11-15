Rescue teams are still searching through burned rubble for bodies after a massive wildfire devastated Butte County, California, last week. About 100 people are still missing. But already the Camp Fire, which continues to burn, has gone down in history as the deadliest blaze ever recorded in the state, during one of the deadliest fire seasons in several decades.

On Wednesday, Butte County officials said they had discovered the remains of six more people, bringing the overall death toll from the fire to 48. These are not the only wildfire fatalities in California of late. South of Butte County, the ongoing Woolsey Fire has so far been blamed for two deaths. One firefighter was killed in the Mendocino Complex fire in August, and two firefighters died battling July’s Ferguson Fire. That same month, three firefighters and five civilians died in the Carr Fire.

In all, California’s 2018 wildfire season so far has taken 61 lives—a staggering number compared to the last 10 years, according to data from California’s state firefighting agency.

To understand how severe this problem has become, it’s useful to compare California’s fatal wildfires to other causes of death. A mass shooting in a bar in Thousand Oaks last week left 13 dead—the third mass shooting in the state this year, according to a Mother Jones database. But more people have died in wildfires than in mass shootings in California this year, continuing a trend that started in 2016. (Thousand Oaks was also hit by the Woolsey Fire.)