The camera spins around our three central women, who also each spin in different scenes. Abigail toys with a male suitor in the woods, and he lifts her to whirl her around; Sarah dances at court to a bizarre choreography, which also requires she be lifted and spun. It’s a symphony in disorientation, underscoring the bewilderment each character experiences as their ménage a trois shifts its balance.

If The Favourite is an exercise in naturalism, it also contains a profound artifice. Each scene is an elaboration of raw materials, like a headdress sculpted out of fruit. The tapestries that cover the walls of the Queen’s bedroom seem to hold the blue English daylight coming in from the windows. As in Bergman’s Fanny and Alexander, these fiber-and-wood interiors feel shockingly new to our plastic-adjusted eyes. One morning, Abigail rides out to the woods in search of herbs to soothe Anne’s gout. The dawn light is the slightest cobalt glow, with Hatfield House’s wisteria flowing down the walls in a lavender rain. When Sarah goes missing, riders seek her with flaming torches against a sky so indigo that it looks like paint.

The daylight feels like fresh water; the candlelight yellow and greasy like an overly aged Chardonnay. Fire is cooled against white marble. A white rabbit hops on a dark hardwood floor. A single teardrop blazes against Emma Stone’s daylit cheek. Politicians cavort by night, throwing fruit in slow motion at a laughing naked man, cut against shots of Sarah galloping into the woods on a black horse. Bare trees in the moonlight, bare bums in the palace—both shine.

I understand pearls now, having seen them filmed this way. Oddly, I also understand the powdered wigs and mouches of the men of this time; Nicholas Hoult as the politician Robert Harley is bitchy and radiant in his makeup. Most of his scenes are interior and at night, as he stalks the house holding candles, lighting himself like Caravaggio’s David against the black. Hair and makeup designer Nadia Stacey explains, “It’s probably the only period in history where the men were so much more adorned than the women.” Anne, Sarah, and Abigail are mostly barefaced, though their changing appearances track their fortunes. As Abigail gains power, her hair gets higher, while the descending Sarah is injured by a horse, forcing her to wear a streak of black lace against her face.

The script is splashy and acidic. Sarah tells the queen that she looks “like a badger” in makeup. One male politician keeps a duck named Horatio on a leash. “Must the duck be here?” Harley asks. The answer: “Horatio is the fastest duck in the city!” Sarah keeps the Queen’s books, and derides a staffer for exceeding her “tapestry budget.” The political context is the war in France, with the Whigs and Tories each beseeching Anne to go in a different direction. It’s a fairly straightforward allegory of the fight between Abigail and Sarah, but it also gives Hoult a chance for some great lines. In one scene, he extorts Abigail for information. “Oh look, a wren, how cute,” he says, before pushing her in a ditch. As Sarah makes one final attempt at bullying Abigail, the new royal pet retorts, “All I know is, your carriage awaits and my maid is on her way up with something called a pineapple.”