The first episode opens in 1983 with a member of an underground dissident group being tortured for information. The interrogator goes up to the street level to take a smoke break, where the Palace of Culture and Science can be seen looming in the background. Moments later, a series of bombings unfold across the major cities of Poland (Warsaw, Krakow, Gdansk). The “March 12 bombings,” as they will become known, represent a watershed moment for the show’s fictional Poland. The resistance movement was gaining ground by the early 1980s, and the collapse of the communist system was tending toward inevitability until the bombings happened.

Flash forward to 2003 and the country is awash with 20th anniversary commemorations of the attacks. The state TV channel shows mourners laying wreathes on monuments to the victims “whose sacrifice,” the announcer reads, “paved the way for the rebirth of our country and its peace and prosperity.” It is against this backdrop of supposed national unity that the characters in 1983 uncover the reality of a deeply divided country where dissent has been erased through falsified autopsy reports and compromised criminal investigations. We follow as the show’s two leads, the earnest young law student Kajetan Skowron (Musiał) and the jaded police Inspector Anatol Janow (Więckiewicz), get to the bottom of the March 12th bombings and what really happened in 1983.

When we meet Janow, he’s leading a raid on the apartment of a banned books trader who’s been selling illegal copies of Western books like 1984 and Harry Potter. The police arrive to find the suspect, a young man named Łukasz Ziółek, dead in what by all appearances is a suicide. Janow, however, becomes suspicious when he tries to access Ziółek’s government record, but is told he would need Level 1 clearance to do so (Level 1 demarcates ministers at the highest levels of the security service). Janow begins to suspect that was Ziółek was a member of the Light Brigade, an underground network of young dissidents determined to overthrow the Party.

Meanwhile, Janow’s eventual partner, the law student Kajetan first appears onscreen in the middle of his final oral examination. Kajetan, a sharp student, responds accurately, but predictably to the questions posed, never doubting the authority of the Party in matters of justice. That is until one of the examiners, his mentor Professor Zurawski, warns him against placing too much faith in any man-made legal code, imploring him to look higher, to “truth.” The truth about what? We soon learn that Zurawski, a former judge, oversaw a case where Janow was lead detective, a mysterious triple homicide that, like Ziółek’s apparent suicide, smacked of a political cover-up. The case file inspires Kajetan to seek out Janow. As the two men begin to connect the dots, the world of double agents and government conspiracies we have come to expect from political thrillers starts manifesting onscreen.

A compelling and well-produced drama, the only real flaw of 1983 is unfortunately, its drastic disconnection from the politics of the present other than highly generalized references to authoritarianism. The show relies on a belief that the Cold War was a uniquely terrifying political reality that can serve as a kind of shorthand for all things bad. The mere mention of “the Party” and “Moscow” are supposed to be spine chilling. That is a tough sell given the fresh horrors of our own moment, including as they have manifested in Poland. For the past three years, the country has been in the grip of a social crisis, with villains who pose a far more immediate danger than “the Soviets” in the show.