With the rise of today’s internet-powered protest movements, some have argued, as Zeynep Tufekci does in her recent book Twitter and Tear Gas, that we need to respect the accomplishment of the 1963 March: Because it was logis­tically a huge lift to organize an event of this scale in the pre-internet age, the activists had to develop strong structures, which then signaled to the authorities that this movement had the capacity to navigate other challenges—like negotiating with the administration over civil rights. And indeed, there was a subtle dance at work between the leaders, who insisted on marching, and the Kennedy White House, which did its best to both embrace the march’s symbolism and contain its substance. Kauffman is making a more subversive claim: that King and his confreres left much of the civil rights movement’s real potential power unmobilized by insisting on such a rigid, top-down, patriarchal approach.

A protester at the Women’s March in January 2017 recreates a popular poster. Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post/Getty

Later generations of activists rebelled against this style of organizing, in the more freewheeling antiwar marches of the 1960s and ’70s, and in the gay and lesbian rights, women’s rights, and labor rallies of the ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, and ’00s to the raucous present. Never again has there been a mass march whose marshals so effectively controlled what participants could say; not even the AFL-CIO’s 1981 Solidarity Day rally, which also drew 250,000 people. As Kauffman shows with a wonderful array of well-selected archival photos, today’s protests are do-it-yourself affairs. And with the advent of social media, it’s become impossible to determine which matters more, memes online or posters on the ground, as street protests get amplified in real time by marchers who are simultaneously observing one another and sharing the messages that resonate most.

To Kauffman, the “bottom-up, women-led” organization of the more than 650 coordinated Women’s Marches in early 2017 “gave them a powerful and unprecedented movement-building impact.” This is a bold claim and one that feels intuitively right. The Women’s Marches laid the groundwork for much of the Resistance organizing of the last two years: Women make up most of the leadership and activist base of Indivisible, which was born in the same postelection moment and now has more than 6,000 local chapters (six times as many as the Tea Party

ever claimed). And in the buildup to the 2018 elections, 65 percent of the more than 320,000 people who signed up on MobilizeAmerica’s online clearinghouse to canvass for Democratic political candidates were women.

Kauffman celebrates the diverse and inclusive approach of the Women’s Marches—reflected both in the intersectional language of the national March’s call and in the millions of homemade signs that participants carried. Indeed, so many people made their own signs for these marches, Kauffman explains, that retailers had trouble keeping up with demand. “In just the week before people marched around the country, some two million poster boards were sold nationwide,” she notes. The protest wasn’t centralized, but distributed across the country: While about 800,000 people attended the main rally in Washington, D.C., over 1.2 million joined in more than 20 marches in California. Many local march leaders have stayed active; I’ve heard of local groups that formed on the bus ride home from that first D.C. march. The California marches formed a federation and hired an executive director. A coalition of local leaders in more conservative areas formed a parallel group, March On, and organizers of marches outside the United States have formed the Women’s March Global organization.

But while the on-the-ground truth of the Women’s March movement is that it is leader-full and decentralized, the star-making machinery of American culture, including protest culture, still requires leaders who are supposed to symbolically and literally speak for the movement. This is nearly an impossible role to succeed in, and it has fallen to the movement’s co-chairs Bob Bland, Carmen Perez, Tamika Mallory, and Linda Sarsour to wrestle with its complexity. The 2017 Women’s March started out with Bland and Teresa Shook, who separately posted about the idea of a march in the hours after Trump’s surprise victory. Yet as interest mounted, leaders realized, as they later explained, that the women “who initially started organizing were almost all white” and that they needed a diverse leadership, not least because the majority of

white women voted for Trump. Perez, Mallory and Sarsour—three women of color who were experienced organizers and leaders in causes like criminal justice reform and Muslim-American rights—joined two weeks after Shook’s first post.

There was poetic and real justice in the Women’s March both continuing the work of the 1963 March, while exploding its model.

“The naming of the co-chairs,” Kauffman writes, “created both direct and symbolic links with the organizing of the 1963 March on Washington.” In particular, Mallory had been a lead organizer of the 50th Anniversary March on Washington in 2013. She contacted King’s daughter Bernice King, and got her permission to rename their emerging effort the “Women’s March on Washington,” echoing the name of the 1963 protest. So there was poetic and real justice in the Women’s March both continuing the work of the 1963 March, while exploding its model and making space for voices that had earlier been ignored.

At the same time, in a movement born on Facebook and forged in virtual back channels, the relationship between the national March leaders and its adherents is inherently unstable. The Women’s March has no official membership structure, so it’s unclear to whom its leaders have to be responsive. This is true of many of today’s digitally driven causes, but the fact that the March’s national leaders have more radical politics than many of the middle-class, middle-aged white women in its base only adds to the challenge. Over the past year, Tamika Mallory and Linda Sarsour have, for instance, drawn outsize levels of criticism for statements they have made about Louis Farrakhan and Palestinian rights respectively, with some critics arguing that they are soft on anti-Semitism. This has led one prominent March supporter, actress Alyssa Milano, to withdraw from speaking at the 2019 March, and prompted a fair amount of hand-wringing within local groups about what it means to affiliate with the national March.

Kauffman, a veteran observer of and participant in mass movement organizing, skates past the issue of internal decision-making. The story of the marches, she writes, is that “people at the grassroots level spontaneously organized themselves, and organizers everywhere were constantly scrambling to keep up.” Again, this is intuitively right, but it’s not a fully satisfying answer either. As the current tensions inside the Women’s March show, decentralized movements still need unified visions and stable brands even if no one wants to go back to the days of volunteer marshals telling people what signs they can wave. The early days of a movement are always messy; there’s a good reason that Nicholas von Hoffman told his mentor Saul Alinsky, the great community organizer, that their methodical ways of building local power didn’t make sense in “the moment of the whirlwind,” when “we are no longer organizing but guiding a social movement.”

We need more in-depth journalism about the movements shaping our times, so we can better understand how such developments really take form. Too much of contemporary coverage consists of desk-jockey commentary and the rehashing of leaders’ official statements, rather than on-the-ground reportage. But for a first draft of history still in the making, Kauffman is right to focus on the broad scale and wide impact of the Women’s Marches of 2017. As she persuasively shows, marches need not be the apex of a movement’s rise; they can also be its generative soil. And while King is still celebrated for his seminal speech, and the 1963 March as the one that created the mold, Septima Clark, and her vision of widespread and inclusive leadership, is the true godmother of the present moment.

