When Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt) arrives, she glides through the Banks’s door with characteristic primness and ease, reminding an astonished Michael that “we are still not a codfish.” Blunt’s interpretation of the character draws elegantly on Julie Andrews’s presentation of pleasant self-assurance while introducing a dash of beguiling humor. Blunt’s Poppins nods jovially at the family’s disbelief, while anticipating the pleasure of enveloping them in a second whirlwind of magic. She conjures wonder in order to nourish her charges with both joy and confidence in their burgeoning imaginations. And while Mary Poppins Returns thankfully draws less gawking attention to the titular character’s physical charms, Mary is, of course, immaculately coiffed, with an enviably snappy collection of coats and kitten heels, and she is just a bit vain. When Jane and Michael exclaim that it is marvelous to see her again, she agrees while primping in the entryway mirror.

In superficial terms, Mary resumes her post to do what she did years before: to care for the Banks children. But just as before, her aims are finespun and rather more challenging. She must demonstrate to the Banks children the nurturing potential of pleasure and fancy—“some stuff and nonsense could be fun,” she sings—while gently encouraging them to mourn their mother. I happened to attend a press screening on the day preceding the one year anniversary of my own mother’s death; perhaps unsurprisingly, I melted into tears as Blunt delivered a compassionate and graceful performance of “The Place Where the Lost Things Go,” wherein she reassures Anabel, John, and Georgie that death never means annihilation, but rather a cosmic rearrangement. The song supplies an answer to Michael’s earlier lament, “A Conversation,” in which he considers how his late wife always knew what to do, and how in her absence he is bereft. “Where’d you go?” he wonders, slouched in the attic, encompassed by dust-soft relics from his childhood and marriage.

Although Mary Poppins Returns is an ardent, nearly shot-for-shot love letter to the first film, its more somber thematic premise pairs with its efforts to craft characters and a narrative that are more culturally evolved. In order to incorporate Jack into the larger Poppins narrative, the film introduces him as a former chimney sweep who, as a child, was under Bert’s tutelage and who, conveniently, did not die of black lung before adolescence. He and Mary revel in one another’s company with platonic warmth; there are no traces of the sexual disappointment Bert (Dick Van Dyke) betrays during “Jolly Holiday” when Mary thanks him for “never pressing [his] advantage” and summarily indicates that they will never be an item. In fact, we learn that Jack has adored Jane Banks since youth, formerly gazing up at her nursery window, an image making manifest the socioeconomic berth that once precluded their companionship.

Ben Whishaw’s paternal masculinity is at once cottony and slightly tremulous: an empathetic portrayal of someone determined to be the sort of father that his own probably wasn’t.

As an adult, neither Jane nor her family harbor any sense of class superiority, and she and Jack timidly—and very adorably—enter into a fledgling romance. Admiral Boom (David Warner) still presides over Cherry Tree Lane with militant neurosis, and he still possesses a baffling cache of gunpowder and weaponry, but he is mercifully no longer sputtering racial epithets. Michael, despite some spare, intermittent endeavors to project a stiff upper lip, allows his children to bear witness to his sorrow and, in pointed contrast with his father, never leaves them in question of his love. Ben Whishaw’s paternal masculinity is at once cottony and slightly tremulous: an empathetic portrayal of someone determined to be the sort of father that his own probably wasn’t.

Yet, until his wife’s death, he was, in all likelihood, a relatively passive parent—not as a result of patriarchal disconnect or apathy, but because he is, over the course of the film, still cultivating the assertiveness Kate seems to have possessed, and that he needs in order to advocate for his family. When the score drifts into his father’s theme, “The Life I Lead,” it settles against Michael’s troubled countenance like a sonic subconscious, as he muddles over what sort of father to be; that is to say, what sort of father will deliver his family from their financial catastrophe and regain the pacific household atmosphere fostered by his wife. Unlike so many men of his era, he must accustom himself to domesticity.