Lyonne’s strongest muscles as an actress are sardonic detachment and antsy discomfort, and she flexes both in full force in these early scenes. Instead of enjoying her fête, Nadia does several shots and desperately skulks around the room hunting for someone to leave with. She finally lands on a misogynist blowhard professor named Mike (Jeremy Bobb). She drags him first to a bodega, and then back to her own apartment a few blocks away for mediocre sex until she grows bored and kicks him out. What we learn from these brief scenes is that Nadia has a severe block when it comes to human connections. She is a devout loner, a woman who prefers the solitude of the bathroom mirror to a party, who blots out her nights with anonymous sex and obliterating substances, whose default settings are caustic and surly. Lyonne is not a wispy mover; she is lead-footed, walking with a slightly bowlegged, clomping gait that can make her look like a dizzy marionette. She is a brilliant physical comedian, the kind that a silent film director might have called a real scamp. Her heavy body language re-affirms Nadia’s internal weight; she’s carrying around a lot of baggage, dragging it behind her everywhere she goes like an invisible carcass.

The first time we watch Nadia die, she is going out for cigarettes after the professor leaves. She forgets to look both ways before stepping into the street, and a taxi barrels into her body, sending her flying onto the pavement. A pool of blood seeps out from her head, as her empty saucer eyes stare right into the camera lens. And then, the screen goes black, we hear the opening strains of “Gotta Get Up,” and suddenly Nadia is back in Maxine’s disco bathroom, her body fully intact and without a scratch. And the cycle begins again.

For anyone familiar with Groundhog Day, Nadia’s purgatorial limbo should feel familiar. The show even borrows directly from that film: She always comes back to life with an increasingly cloying pop song (in Groundhog Day, Bill Murray knows he’s alive again when his alarm clock plays “I’ve Got You Babe”); she befriends a homeless man whom she tries to save from freezing to death (Murray’s homeless friend was named “Pop,” Nadia’s is called “Horse”); she goes through the same process of confusion followed by elation when she learns that she is doomed to repeat the same day dozens of times. Both the show and the film follow a flawed, selfish person who interprets their looping as a kind of divine punishment, a lesson designed by some supernatural force to teach them compassion and tenderness.

And yet, Russian Doll diverges from Groundhog Day in important ways. For one, it doesn’t shy away from the trauma involved in dying repeatedly—Nadia experiences each one of her deaths as the painful tragedy it is. When she falls down a flight of stairs and breaks her neck, it’s brutal and terrifying. When she goes to visit her late mother’s friend Ruth, who acts as her surrogate mother, and Ruth accidentally shoots her thinking she is a burglar, she weeps as she sees Ruth’s agonized face. What Nadia realizes, as she reboots, is that there may be simultaneous dimensions, and in each one that she has left behind, she’s still dead, and that she is leaving a mounting wake of tragedies and bloody messes and consequences. Groundhog Day treated Phil Connors’s infinite rebirths as quirky comedic fodder; Russian Doll immediately undercuts this premise. Nadia’s deaths are horrible, every single time. When she dies in a gas explosion in Ruth’s apartment, Ruth explodes too—her endless spiral brings a body count. Nadia carries the trauma of every fresh death with her, until she can barely look at herself in the mirror anymore.

But—and this is the case with all of Headland’s most cutting work—the show doesn’t torture Nadia just for the fun of it. There is a reason she is trapped; she was trapped even before she started dying. Throughout the show, we learn that Nadia’s mother (Chloe Sevigny) was dangerous, mentally ill to the point where she could not be trusted with a knife. Lyonne reveals Nadia’s painful childhood slowly, in jerky monologues that drip out of her throat like acrid syrup. Nadia believes, deep down, that her mother died young because of her decision not to live with her after child services got involved, and she has shouldered that burden all her life, remaining distant and standoffish when it comes to intimacy.