Though Farhadi has been planning a version of this project for several years, its appearance now feels like a bid for a larger audience, featuring two Hollywood stars and a classic form of woman-in-peril suspense. Originally trained in theater, Farhadi has directed eight films, all but two made and set in Iran. Since the release of his masterpiece, A Separation , in 2011, he has achieved a rare and enviable stature internationally, garnering widespread critical acclaim and twice winning the Academy Award for Best Foreign Film. He is very much an auteur, writing most of his scripts alone, haunting the editing room, and frequently involving himself in tiny aspects of sound and set design—the smallest details bear his imprint, and certain motifs recur from film to film. Several of his previous works involve a possible crime and a shifting sense of who might be responsible, but in Everybody Knows, the underlying social tensions and the hapless mistakes and accidents that send everything unraveling are grafted on to a more familiar thriller plot.

It’s no coincidence that in both the films Farhadi has set outside Iran, the central pair are exes. Both The Past, set on the outskirts of Paris and filmed in French, and this one, made in Spanish, replace the complexities of a marriage with those of a former love, its resentments and secrets, and the grip of what’s gone. It’s as if the ordinary experiences of comfortable, urban European couples don’t yield quite the same drama as those of their Iranian counterparts—in these European stories, a particular set of built-in losses, conflicts, and disappointments is required to get things going.

Both these European films lack several layers of detail, which you only miss if you’ve seen Farhadi’s other work. The texture of everyday life is less precise—the peripheral fruit pickers and wedding guests in Everybody Knows don’t refract the central concerns of the story in the subtle way that, in earlier films, the crowds of people in banks or waiting for pretrial interrogations in Tehran do. The tensions created by class and religion enrich the story and inform every line and glance in A Separation, in which upper-middle-class Nader shoves Razieh, the woman he has hired to care for his father; she’s pregnant, and loses her baby that day. What follows is a mixture of contingency and fate; people’s pride, defensiveness, and fear are the same everywhere, and yet events play out differently from the way they would in any other place. Everyone involved is aware of the others’ automatic suspicions about them—Nader and his wife know they’ll be perceived as unprincipled, godless, irresponsible; Razieh’s unemployed husband, Hodjat, knows the other couple will see him as an inarticulate, aggressive creature.

In the Spanish story, by contrast, religion has no real political or social dimension, and class, rather than inflecting everything, looms in the foreground, giving the characters a fairly straightforward set of motives. Suspicion falls on the fruit pickers Paco’s wife employs and invited to the wedding. Laura’s relatives resent Paco and his vineyard’s success—he bought the land cheaply from Laura years ago—and Paco’s wife doesn’t trust Alejandro, the once-rich husband now in need of money. Whereas Nader and others of his class in A Separation only hint delicately that they look down on men like Hodjat (it’s a sign of Hodjat’s station that he’s a little more explicit about such things, complaining that the interrogator hearing their case won’t give him fair treatment because “I can’t talk like this guy”), here Laura’s family tells Paco straight out that they still see him as “the servant’s son.”

Likewise, The Past, though it alludes to the problems foreigners may face within France, doesn’t ground the families’ universal conflicts in the local context quite as elegantly as Farhadi’s Iranian films do. His scripts are usually novelistic in their intricacy of reference and their structure. Each tiny moving piece is interrelated. In Everybody Knows, the necessity of making things explicit means some deeper resonance is lost.