Act 620’s main provision required doctors who provide abortions to obtain admitting privileges at hospitals within a 30-mile radius of the clinic itself. In 2017, Judge John deGravelles blocked the law from taking effect because it would impose an undue burden on Louisiana women because many hospitals refused to grant admitting privileges or weren’t within range of a clinic. The judge noted that the law would leave open only a single clinic in New Orleans and force women elsewhere in the state to travel long distances to obtain the procedure. “In short, Act 620 would do little or nothing for women’s health, but rather would create impediments to abortion, with especially high barriers set before poor, rural, and disadvantaged women,” he wrote.

This was something of a no-brainer after the Supreme Court’s ruling in Whole Woman’s Health v. Hellerstedt in 2016. In that case, the justices struck down a Texas law with a similar admitting-privileges provision and a requirement for clinics to meet the standards of an ambulatory surgical center. Justice Stephen Breyer, writing for a 5-4 majority, concluded that those restrictions didn’t provide enough medical benefit to justify their impact. “Each places a substantial obstacle in the path of women seeking a pre-viability abortion, each constitutes an undue burden on abortion access, and each violates the Federal Constitution,” he wrote.

Louisiana appealed the case to the Fifth Circuit. Last September, a three-judge panel overturned deGravelles’s ruling and upheld Act 620 in a 2-1 decision. Whereas the lower court had found that four out of the five doctors who provide abortions in Louisiana failed to obtain admitting privileges despite their best efforts, Judge Jerry Smith, writing for the majority, concluded that only one of those four doctors had actually made a good-faith effort to obtain privileges and still failed. He narrowly interpreted the Supreme Court’s ruling in Hellerstedt to set apart Louisiana’s law from Texas. “Unlike in [Hellerstedt], Act 620’s impact was severed by an intervening cause: the doctors’ failure to apply for privileges in a reasonable manner,” he wrote.

Smith’s conclusion elided the fact that the doctors wouldn’t have had to apply for privileges in the first place but for Act 620. Judge Patrick Higginbotham, the panel’s lone dissenter, took issue with that reasoning and Smith’s use of Supreme Court precedent. “The majority today essentially holds that, because private actors (the physicians) have not tried hard enough to mitigate the effects of the act (a conclusion contradicted by the district court’s factual findings), those effects are not fairly attributable to the act,” he wrote. “That position finds no support in [Hellerstedt].”

Last month, in what’s known as an en banc hearing, a majority of the Fifth Circuit declined to reconsider the panel’s decision. Judge James Dennis dissented from his colleagues’ decision, which he said relied on an “erroneous and distorted version” of Casey’s undue-burden test. “A majority of the en banc court repeats this mistake, apparently content to rely on strength in numbers rather than sound legal principles in order to reach their desired result in this specific case,” he wrote. That left the Supreme Court as the clinics’ last hope to overturn the panel’s ruling.