What Congress never did, however, was explicitly disestablish the Creek Nation’s reservation. This is one of the most consequential acts that the federal government can take towards a tribe, and the Supreme Court ruled in Solem v. Bartlett that reservations can only be reduced or abolished if Congress expressly wills it so. In 2017, the Tenth Circuit of Appeals wrote a 133-page analysis of congressional texts and the Creek Nation’s history before ruling in Murphy’s favor. Congress, the court said, had never explicitly disestablished the Creek lands.

While the Supreme Court justices delved into some of this history on Tuesday, they spent most of the hour-long session pondering the practical effects of a ruling in the tribe’s favor. If the high court lets the lower court’s decision stand, it could revive not only the Creek reservation but also the reservations of the rest of the Five Civilized Tribes and other tribes in Oklahoma. “This would be a dramatic change from the way everyone has understood it for the past 100 years,” Edwin Kneedler, who argued on behalf of the federal government, told the justices.

The Justice Department and the state of Oklahoma have warned in dire terms that recognizing the reservations would upend taxation and regulations for countless businesses, force the federal government to devote more personnel and resources to prosecuting crimes on tribal lands, and call into question existing criminal sentences. Lisa Blatt, the lawyer representing Oklahoma, raised the specter of murderers and rapists going free and adopted Native American children being taken away from their adoptive parents.

The Muscogee Creek Nation, for its part, strongly disputed the worst-case scenarios raised by state and federal lawyers. Riyaz Kanji, the lawyer representing the tribe, said that the Creek had an extensive history of cooperating with state and local governments. “There are 44 county and municipal jurisdictions in the Creek Nation Reservation,” he told the court. “The nation has cross-deputization agreements with 40 of them, so almost the entire area.” Kanji also said that the Creek Nation had already opened discussions about civil and criminal authority with local officials in an effort to smooth out any disruptions.

It can be hard to discern how the justices will rule on a case based on oral arguments, especially with a case as unusual as this one. It’s worth noting, however, that Murphy and the Oklahoma tribes enjoy a key procedural advantage over the state and the federal government. Justice Neil Gorsuch recused himself from the case earlier this year because he previously served on the Tenth Circuit while it was heard there. A 4-4 split among the eight remaining justices would leave the Tenth Circuit’s ruling intact by default, as if the high court had never taken up the case.

Since the Tenth Circuit ruled in their favor, Murphy and the tribes only need to persuade four of the justices instead of the usual five to win the case. Oklahoma, on the other hand, still needs to find a fifth vote from a smaller-than-usual pool of justices. Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Samuel Alito and Brett Kavanaugh focused their questions on the ruling’s practical impact, suggesting they may be receptive to a ruling in state’s favor. Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Stephen Breyer struck a more favorable tone toward the Creek Nation. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg asked only a single question, while Justice Clarence Thomas kept characteristically silent. If those two justices take their usual sides, the Creek Nation’s reservation—and Patrick Murphy with it—will live.