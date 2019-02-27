While the two sides differ on how they interpret the Establishment Clause, the greater gulf is how they interpret American history. To the American Legion, the Bladensburg cross only reflects a community’s patriotic desire to commemorate its war dead. Any religious symbolism, they argue, is secondary to its secular purpose of honoring American soldiers. “The builders’ decision to create a cross-shaped memorial reflects the fact that, during WWI, crosses became a well-recognized symbol of the losses of the war,” the group explains.

The AHA disputed the suggestion that Christianity could represent all those who died in the conflict. “When the government prominently displays a large Latin cross as a war memorial, it does more than just align the state with Christianity; it also callously discriminates against patriotic soldiers who are not Christian,” they told the court. Transmuting the cross into a symbol of world war also did not go unchallenged. “That distortion should be rejected, not only because it amounts to legal chicanery, but also because it works the very kind of harm to religion that motivated the Establishment Clause’s passage,” the group argued.

To refute the cross’s supposedly ecumenical appeal, they also drew upon darker aspects of the state’s history. In the 1920s, Maryland law made it illegal “to blaspheme or curse God or write or utter profane words about our Saviour Jesus Christ or of or concerning the Trinity or any of the persons thereof,” the AHA told the court. The state also imposed a religious test to exclude atheists from public office until 1961. Nearby towns used restrictive covenants to keep prospective Jewish homeowners out of their communities at the time. The group pointed to local reports that the Ku Klux Klan marched in 1925 from “the peace cross at Bladensburg to the fiery cross at Lanham,” and claimed that Klansmen were also often members of American Legion chapters at the time. “Do we really want to settle on a test that fails to consider the values that our nation has developed since that era?” the AHA asked the court.

“These claims are as ludicrous as they are revolting,” the American Legion shot back in its reply brief. The veterans’ organization pointed to testimony from the AHA’s own expert that the Legion was a “remarkably diverse and ecumenical organization” in the 1920s, with thousands of Catholic and Jewish members. Among them, the Legion said, was J. Moses Edlavitch, a Jewish veteran who ranked among the local chapter’s leaders and signed the deed for the land upon which the monument was eventually built.

Though the American Legion and the commission stressed the cross’s non-sectarian nature, other supporters of the Bladensburg cross warned that its removal would threaten other Christian symbols in American civic life. The Thomas More Law Center, in its own friend-of-the-court brief, argued that the Fourth Circuit’s decision itself “demonstrates a hostility towards religion” that the First Amendment prohibits. The conservative legal organization then denigrated the beliefs of those challenging the cross’s placement. “Allowing a historic war memorial to be destroyed to quell some momentary discomfort plaintiffs feel when they drive past the Bladensburg monument would do real and lasting harm to this country,” the group told the court.

Some of the monument’s other supporters went even further. The Foundation for Moral Law, a legal advocacy group founded by former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore, filed a friend-of-the-court brief noting that the National Mall in Washington, D.C. also resembles a crucifix. “If Congress can expressly reference the Latin cross as the basis for the plan for the National Mall, the City of Bladensburg can erect a Latin cross as a memorial to American veterans,” the group told the court. “Or must we now plow under the National Mall?”

The Fourth Circuit dispensed with slippery-slope arguments in its ruling last year when the American Legion and the commission both warned that monuments at Arlington National Cemetery would be imperiled if they lost. “The crosses there are much smaller than the 40–foot tall monolith at issue here,” Thacker noted. “And, significantly, Arlington National Cemetery displays diverse religious symbols, both as monuments and on individual headstones. Contrast that with the Cross here. There are no other religious symbols present on the Cross or in the entirety of the Veterans Memorial Park [in Bladensburg]. Christianity is singularly—and overwhelmingly—represented.”

Thus it always was, and thus it always shall be? There are familiar echoes in this debate to the one over the hundreds of Confederate monuments scattered throughout the nation’s civic spaces. A World War I memorial cross is not, of course, morally equivalent to statuary tributes to treason and white supremacy. But what they share is forcing the country to reckon with how it has morally and culturally changed over its lifespan. They also serve as reminders for how our public history not only excludes Americans today, but may have excluded some of them all along.

The American Legion and the commission have the unenviable task of convincing the Supreme Court that a four-story rendition of the Christian faith’s most widely recognized symbol is not what it appears to be. The American Humanist Association must instead persuade the justices that the Constitution compels a 90-year-old war memorial’s removal and relocation. The justices’ decision, whatever it may be, will be delivered by the end of June.