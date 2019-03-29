What the Theranos Documentary Misses

In reality, although Holmes may have displayed some bewitching eccentricities, it was her connections, a brazen willingness to deceive, and an economic climate that rewarded such qualities, that made Theranos a success. She was childhood friends with the daughter of billionaire Silicon Valley investor Tim Draper, who helped her raise a million dollars, and lent credibility to the project from the outset. Through her father, she met Don Lucas, an early investor in Oracle who later became chairman of the board. According to Carreyrou, Holmes and Lucas had brunch every weekend. Lucas, in turn, brought in Larry Ellison, another Silicon Valley brahmin, who sits on the board of Tesla. The circle of investors grew to include a who’s who of American plutocrats: Rupert Murdoch, the Walton Family, and the DeVos family. Naturally, these wealthy patrons were interested in a chunk of the multibillion dollar blood testing market, which was dominated by two clunky firms.

The Inventor entertains the notion over and over again that leaps in innovation require a “fake it until you make it” mentality.

These elites turned out to be terrible stewards of innovation. Over and over again, it was mid-level workers, compliance officers, and outsiders who uncovered the Theranos deception—only to be overruled and second guessed by those at the top. For example, Carreyrou reports that when a laboratory expert from a consultancy firm, Kevin Hunter, raised serious concerns about Theranos technology, a Walgreens executive responded that “we can’t risk a scenario where CVS had a deal with them in six months and it ends up being real.” Inside of Theranos, it was 22-year-old Erika Cheung who tried to raise the alarm; in an interview in The Inventor, she says that Theranos COO Sunny Balwani ignored her.

The story of Theranos should provide the perfect opportunity to probe deeper into the social networks that determine which companies and projects are able to attract investment. But The Inventor shows us only glimpses of Holmes’s family connections—even though it was her family’s ties to the Fleischmann Yeast fortune and the Fleischmanns’ founding of the Cincinnati General Hospital that Don Lucas says convinced him to invest in her. It’s never made clear that Holmes came from wealth and was embedded in a world of very wealthy people. And the film doesn’t put her connections in a wider context: Quite the opposite, The Inventor entertains the notion over and over again that leaps in innovation require a “fake it until you make it” mentality.

The film largely avoids attributing Holmes’s behavior to greed, and has even less to say about the motivations of the people who lent her legitimacy and helped keep Theranos afloat, despite the company’s consistent failure to produce the technology it promised. To take just one example, Gibney’s film says very little about how James Mattis, Donald Trump’s former defense secretary ended up on the Theranos board. After meeting Holmes in 2011, Mattis pushed to have Theranos devices—which did not work—deployed in Afghanistan. This furnished Holmes with one of her most convincing alibis: that Theranos had the backing of the military.

When a feisty military compliance man, Lieutenant Colonel David Shoemaker, raised the alarm that the Theranos products were not FDA approved, Holmes got Mattis to personally intervene and try to fast-track Theranos for use in Afghanistan anyway. Although Shoemaker was able to convince Mattis that the devices couldn’t be safely deployed, Mattis went on to offer Holmes an invaluable opportunity to test her anonymized samples on military blood outside the theater of conflict. And after Mattis left the military, before he joined the Trump administration, he got paid $150,000 a year to sit on Theranos board.

Theranos is a parable about who gets what and about what certain kinds of people can get away with.

Even after John Carreyrou began revealing Theranos’s shortcomings, Mattis was praising the company in public. And even though reporters obtained emails showing Mattis exchanging messages with Holmes about how to bypass regulatory hurdles, Mattis wasn’t asked any questions about it during his confirmation hearing to become Trump’s secretary of defense. Mattis was just one of the many many powerful men who blocked and tackled for Elizabeth Holmes, and has yet to face any real consequences. The list also includes George Shultz, the much-celebrated statesmen, who got his grandson Tyler a job at Theranos. When Tyler turned whistleblower for the Wall Street Journal, Shultz worked with Theranos to try to pressure his grandson into signing an NDA. Oddly, Shultz is portrayed as a sort of belated hero in Gibney’s film, since in the end he praises his grandson for speaking out.

The name Elizabeth Holmes may soon take its place next to Charles Ponzi in the pantheon of iconic American fraudsters. And while Carreyrou’s virtuosic Bad Blood will surely serve as the definitive account of Theranos’s rise, it’s fundamentally a book of reportage and does not aim to present in-depth analysis of the systems around the company. Gibney missed an opportunity to build on Carreyrou’s work, and use the story of Theranos to demonstrate the irresponsibility of elites and to strike a blow at myths that link innovation and failure—just as he used the Man in the Machine to strike at the hagiography around Steve Jobs.

Theranos is a parable about who gets what and about what certain kinds of people can get away with. It’s been 16 years since Holmes founded Theranos, and 12 years since she tested dying cancer patients’ blood on dud devices in Tennessee, a frightening tale recounted in Carreyrou’s book, but not in Gibney’s movie. Today, she’s still living in a luxury apartment in San Francisco, and according to Vanity Fair, trying to write a book. Recent news reports tell of her passionate relationship with a Siberian Husky named Balto. Holmes says he’s actually a wolf (he’s not). Yes, she was indicted last summer, and she’s been sued many times. But it’s hard to say she’s yet experienced anything resembling consequences. And that may be the most important thing there is to say about Elizabeth Holmes.



