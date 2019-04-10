Susan Choi’s Missing Persons

In her previous and significant body of work, Susan Choi showed herself a master of the old-fashioned tricks of the old-fashioned novelist. She understands character, and dialogue, and scene. Both historical fictions, her first two novels looked critically at events that shaped the world we live in now. In 1998, three years after completing her MFA at Cornell, she published The Foreign Student, a dual narrative set at midcentury that bounces between the American South and the Korean Peninsula. Chuck is the foreigner of the title, a refugee fleeing the civil war at home, treated less as a fish out of water in the genteel college town where he lands than an actual alien. Katherine is a local girl haunted by sexual abuse at the hands of a vaunted professor. Their collision is what is of interest; their romance almost an afterthought.

In 2003’s American Woman, Choi again turned to history, dramatizing the 1974 kidnapping of Patty Hearst, though changing names and particulars. Her protagonist isn’t the heiress on the run but Jenny, a Japanese-American radical who is sort of a friend and sort of a co-conspirator. She has a real-life analogue, a woman named Wendy Yoshimura, who was Hearst’s roommate in San Francisco when the police finally caught up with her. A cocktail of money and madness, the Hearst saga is a quintessentially American story, but in Choi’s telling, the American woman is the one history has forgotten, or never really noticed. Jenny is neither hero nor antihero. Maybe she’s just a real person, who happens to be a person of color.

In 2008, Choi published A Person of Interest, which reaches back only as far as the waning days of the Clinton administration. Nevertheless interested in events of historic significance, it conjures a Unabomber-like vigilante, and the title refers to the man the FBI believes will lead them to him—a professor of mathematics who is, we are told with no specifics, Asian. This character seems to have been inspired by Wen Ho Lee, the nuclear scientist arrested as a spy in 1999, and later cleared of all charges with an apology. What made him a suspect? An FBI agent in Choi’s novel believes that “certain persons, of certain racial and cultural backgrounds, are immune to the polygraph test.” For these people, he explains, “it produces false negatives, always. It can never detect deception.”

The racism that greets Chuck in The Foreign Student and the strange invisibility of Jenny in American Woman could be thought to reflect a different, earlier America. A Person of Interest shows us that this past is not nearly as distant as we pretend. These three books are too complex to be reduced to a single interest, but you can’t talk about Choi’s project without talking about race. Though the novels narrow to take in one particular life, they feel epic, because, of course, every life has its own sweep. The novelist’s attention is what makes a character into more than just a person—a way to explore race and class and identity. It’s up to the author. We talk about Patty Hearst, but do we talk about Wendy Yoshimura?

If subjectivity is one of Choi’s preoccupations, of course sex is rich territory: It’s one story always with two (or more!) distinct perspectives. The central sexual relationship in the first section of Trust Exercise is between Sarah and David, and they command most of the narrative’s attention, though we are given glimpses of other students as well. I was primed for a #MeToo story of power and abuse, because of the implication that Kingsley has an inappropriate relationship with one of his students. That’s a red herring somewhere near the end of the first act.