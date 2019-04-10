Susan Choi’s Missing Persons

If subjectivity is one of Choi’s preoccupations, of course sex is rich territory: It’s one story always with two (or more!) distinct perspectives. The central sexual relationship in the first section of Trust Exercise is between Sarah and David, and they command most of the narrative’s attention, though we are given glimpses of other students as well. I was primed for a #MeToo story of power and abuse, because of the implication that Kingsley has an inappropriate relationship with one of his students. That’s a red herring somewhere near the end of the first act.

A simple chapter break prepares the reader for a disruption. I assumed we were going to read about these teens as adults, and revisit the events that had just transpired. So we do—but only after being told that the section we’ve just finished reading was a lie. More to the point, it was a novel, albeit one drawn from life; its author was Sarah, all grown up. She’s changed names and some details, and most damningly, in the eyes of her classmate Karen, she’s overlooked the real story: the story of Karen. In a strange blend of first and third person, Karen struts onto the stage to tell us that Sarah has wronged her, revising her out of their young lives. Karen barely appears in Sarah’s novel; if there are hidden clues in that text, undermining its authority, I did not find them. This is basically the first time we meet her, aged 30, full of very specific complaints. We learn that her story is quite dark. There has been bitter rejection, an unplanned pregnancy, a child placed for adoption.

In its shape, Trust Exercise reminded me of two recent novels that have been much celebrated for, among other things, their formal audacity: Lisa Halliday’s Asymmetry, from 2018, and Garth Greenwell’s What Belongs to You, from 2016. These three books are all told in three sections. In Asymmetry, the first two sections are entirely different but share a language of metaphor and reference; the short final section is like the punch line to a joke. In Greenwell’s book, the sections function almost as enclosed stories, linked by character and voice (the author even published an earlier version of one as a self-contained novella). In each, the discrete parts turn out to have less to do with one another than readers might expect. They’re not chapters in, but facets of, a story. The reader must take all three and make what she will of the whole.