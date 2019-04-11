Why Pet Sematary Refuses to Die

Their fanboy devotion to the original, though, means that the filmmakers saw no need to update the original film and novel’s most problematic aspect: its treatment and mistreatment of Native American themes. The actual phrase “Indian burial ground” is thankfully missing, but early on, Louis unearths an old map of his property that reads “TRIBAL LANDS,” and he later learns through his neighbor Jud that “the local tribes fled—they came to believe those woods belonged to someone else.” As he listens to Jud talk, Louis fingers a newspaper clipping whose headline reads, “Indian land claims unsettled.” For white people who drove the indigenous population of New England off their lands, it’s a comforting counter narrative to be told that the land was so evil that the Wabanaki people didn’t want it and left of their own accord.

Pet Sematary remains perhaps the clearest pop cultural expression of the white anxiety over the Native American genocide—we know full well we’ve stolen this land, but are desperate for some kind of narrative that will absolve us of that guilt, and the only thing we can come up with are horror stories in which the land itself is cursed. It’s an almost textbook example of Freud’s concept of the return of the repressed, writ large for a whole nation—as Philip K. Dick writes in Flow My Tears, the Policeman Said, “Reality denied comes back to haunt.”

Reality isn’t the only thing that comes back to haunt: pets do, too. Pet Sematary plays with that very odd status domestic dogs and cats have in our lives. Before his death, Church comes and goes, both a member of the household and an autonomous feline out in the world on his own. A paw in both worlds, he’s halfway between the wilds of the forest and the comforts of home. After his trip back from the other side, Church straddles a different divide: half alive, half dead—but his newly disturbing behavior isn’t really anything other than an exaggeration of his former life. His gift of a half-dead bird, after all, isn’t all that unusual. Almost anyone who’s lived with an outdoor cat is sooner or later to treated to such a treasure left on a doorstep. King’s work has always been most chilling when it’s about the monsters already inside the home, and even before Pet Sematary’s zombie-children third act, it’s plenty unnerving by simply turning our attention to the furry killers within.

If pets are a little unnerving, Pet Sematary seems to be telling us, then so too are our attitudes towards them. In an early scene, Ellie and her mother witness a funeral procession of a dead dog that borrows its aesthetic from the fox’s wedding in Akira Kurosawa’s Dreams: in creepy, handmade animal masks, wordless children beat the drum slowly and play the fife lowly as they pass by. It’s a purposefully grotesque parody of a real funeral procession, a dog’s body in lieu of a human’s, meant to hint at the darkness to come, as well as demonstrating just how seriously the kids up in Ludlow take their pets.

Pet death is one of those gray areas when it comes to grief. Everyone is sad for you when your pet dies, but you’re not supposed to go overboard. You can’t miss work for a dead pet like you can for a relative. Nonetheless, pets are how many of us first encounter death—in many households you could say they’re a kind of training wheels for death. The dog or cat dies, the kids are sad, the parents have to teach them about death, but then when actual humans start dying, it’s less of a shock for the kids. The whole point of helping your children deal with a pet’s death is to get them to see that it’s ultimately not a big deal, that eventually life will move on, that pets die all the time. There’s a reason that the pet cemetery’s name is comically misspelled, and why it’s cared for by children: getting worked up over pets’ deaths is childish.

What The Shining is to alcoholism, Pet Sematary is to another pathology: what Ernst Becker long ago called the denial of death.

But this kind of stoic thinking is of course what leads Louis and Rachel into such dire straits—because they can’t grieve themselves, they can’t talk to their child in a healthy way about death. Desperate to shelter her from death, they can’t bear to tell Ellie that her beloved cat Church has died; they try to keep it a secret, agreeing to tell her it ran away. And then Louis contrives with Jud to commit much darker deceptions, and, well, it all goes sour from there.

“When I read it over,” King said of Pet Sematary in a recent Entertainment Weekly interview, “I thought, ‘There’s such grief in this book.’ Just awful.” It’s not clear to me why grief itself should be so awful—but also, King is wrong; what makes Pet Sematary so disturbing is its absolute lack of grief. The Creeds, like the rest of the town of Ludlow, will do anything to not face death. The book has endured despite King’s own attitude towards the novel, I think, because it’s hyper-focused on our culture’s obsessive denial of grief, and how desperate we can be to avoid staring death in the face. What The Shining is to alcoholism, Pet Sematary is to another pathology: what Ernst Becker long ago called the denial of death.

The new Pet Sematary is by no means a good film but the original story still seems relevant in a way that King’s other books (and horror in general) rarely are. It’s a story about the perils of repressing grief, of being unable to face the wreckage and reality of death. And reality denied always comes back to haunt.