Why Pet Sematary Refuses to Die

Reality isn’t the only thing that comes back to haunt: pets do, too. Pet Sematary plays with that very odd status domestic dogs and cats have in our lives. Before his death, Church comes and goes, both a member of the household and an autonomous feline out in the world on his own. A paw in both worlds, he’s halfway between the wilds of the forest and the comforts of home. After his trip back from the other side, Church straddles a different divide: half alive, half dead—but his newly disturbing behavior isn’t really anything other than an exaggeration of his former life. His gift of a half-dead bird, after all, isn’t all that unusual. Almost anyone who’s lived with an outdoor cat is sooner or later to treated to such a treasure left on a doorstep. King’s work has always been most chilling when it’s about the monsters already inside the home, and even before Pet Sematary’s zombie-children third act, it’s plenty unnerving by simply turning our attention to the furry killers within.

If pets are a little unnerving, Pet Sematary seems to be telling us, then so too are our attitudes towards them. In an early scene, Ellie and her mother witness a funeral procession of a dead dog that borrows its aesthetic from the fox’s wedding in Akira Kurosawa’s Dreams: in creepy, handmade animal masks, wordless children beat the drum slowly and play the fife lowly as they pass by. It’s a purposefully grotesque parody of a real funeral procession, a dog’s body in lieu of a human’s, meant to hint at the darkness to come, as well as demonstrating just how seriously the kids up in Ludlow take their pets.

Pet death is one of those gray areas when it comes to grief. Everyone is sad for you when your pet dies, but you’re not supposed to go overboard. You can’t miss work for a dead pet like you can for a relative. Nonetheless, pets are how many of us first encounter death—in many households you could say they’re a kind of training wheels for death. The dog or cat dies, the kids are sad, the parents have to teach them about death, but then when actual humans start dying, it’s less of a shock for the kids. The whole point of helping your children deal with a pet’s death is to get them to see that it’s ultimately not a big deal, that eventually life will move on, that pets die all the time. There’s a reason that the pet cemetery’s name is comically misspelled, and why it’s cared for by children: getting worked up over pets’ deaths is childish.