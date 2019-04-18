Gene Wolfe Was the Proust of Science Fiction

“I’m a writer who is Catholic, as a good many of us are,” Wolfe told an interviewer. “I do not write Catholic books intentionally.” As with many of Wolfe’s reticent statements about his work, this comment has to be treated with caution. It’s true that Wolfe is no religious propagandist and that many of his strongest fans (fellow writer Ursula K. Le Guin and critic John Clute) are decidedly not Catholics themselves. Still, Wolfe had an intrinsically Catholic sensibility, akin to that lapsed son of the Church James Joyce or fellow convert Flannery O’Connor. Like them, he wrote analogical fiction: stories that worked at many levels as they fused the literal, the metaphoric, and the philosophic into the same narrative.

Wolfe’s career was slow to develop because he worked as an engineer to support his family. As an employee of Procter & Gamble, he helped develop the machine that makes the Pringles potato chip. As many have noted, Wolfe, with his walrus mustache and bowling ball head, bore an uncanny resemblance to the corporate avatar of those stacked chips, Mr. Pringles.

Wolfe’s tardiness in launching his career worked to his advantage. While he was incubating, science fiction itself was maturing with a new cohort of writers, notably Ursula K. Le Guin and Samuel Delany, who left behind the slam bam imperatives of genre fiction and wrote narratives that were indebted to literary fiction. By 1966, Wolfe started selling regularly and joined their ranks, assisted by the mentorship of Damon Knight, an important critic, editor, and writing teacher who helped elevate the craft standards of the genre.

It was through his reading of modernist literature, particularly Proust’s In Search of Lost Time, that Wolfe developed what Robinson calls “a characteristic Wolfe style, in which a syntax, sensibility, precision, and analytical power reminiscent of Proust are set on the clones, robots, six-armed monsters, and all the rest of the matter of his beloved pulp tradition.”

Once he found his voice, Wolfe became an immensely prolific writer, the author of more than 25 novels and 200 short stories. Almost all his work earned praise, with Le Guin describing him as “our Melville,” but by near universal consensus his masterpiece is The Book of the New Sun. The series is set in the far distant future, in an era where the sun is dying and the earth is covered by innumerable layers of human civilization, so much so that, as one critic observed, geology and archeology are inextricable.

The series can be read as a simple adventure story, tracing the journey of Severian as he goes from being an apprentice torturer to a political exile to his eventual rise to power in a future South American state, with many sword-wielding adventures along the way where he meets with man-apes and robots, aliens and witches. But Severian’s story has many levels and he’s by no means a reliable narrator. The books can be seen as a veiled confession and attempt at self-exoneration, an examination of the possibility and limits of atonement.

On another level, the books are an attempt to translate theology and eschatology into the language of futurist fiction. The Eucharist finds its startling and disturbing counterpart in an alien concoction that, combined and consumed with the brains of the dead, allows the identity of the deceased to live in us. The new sun that Severian hopes to ignite and renew the earth is a literalization of the new son that Christians await.

Like the theologian Teilhard de Chardin, Wolfe speculated that as consciousness itself evolves, humanity might come closer to the divine. In his concern for the possible reinvention of tradition in the face of radical technological and civilizational change, Wolfe was aligned with fellow Catholics that included not only de Chardin but also Hugh Kenner, Walter Ong and Marshall McLuhan.





Part of Wolfe’s genius was his realization that in science fiction, as in Catholicism, the literal and the metaphoric are intertwined. As Samuel Delany once noted, part of the protocol of reading science fiction is being open to taking startling claims literally. If a character says “my world exploded” in a realist novel, the statement is a metaphor. In a science fiction novel, the same words could be literally true while also carrying metaphorical import. No writer has exploited the ability of science fiction to literalize metaphors with the inventiveness of Wolfe.

Near the end of his journey, Severian has an epiphany about the relic (a thorn in the shape of a claw) that came from the cathedral that burned: