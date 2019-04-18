Gene Wolfe Was the Proust of Science Fiction

The pulps were Wolfe’s earliest school. Born in 1931, he grew up in Houston, a lonely child, bedridden by polio, and an avid reader of tawdry pulp magazines that specialized in bug-eyed-monsters and Venusian princesses. He studied briefly at Texas A&M, where he wrote a few stories for a student journal, but dropped out. He was quickly drafted to fight in the Korean War, where he served as a combat engineer.

It was a life-changing experience that left permanent psychic wounds. Fellow science fiction writer Kim Stanley Robinson once speculated that the war had “a lasting effect on some features of [Wolfe’s] style, including irony, understatement, reticence, sidelong information, and the urge both to conceal and to reveal at once. I say this because all these characteristics, frequently mentioned by readers of his fiction, are evident in the letters he wrote to his mother during the war, which were published in the book Letters Home. In these it appears he wants to be able to tell his mom what is happening to him while at the same time wanting to protect her from any too vivid knowledge of the worst of what he is facing.” Robinson adds that in 1953, “after Wolfe witnessed American soldiers killing a pair of Chinese forward observers, he wrote two letters home that are among the most painful pages he ever wrote, their heavy, bitter irony his only defense against the event.”

War and the trauma of war are recurring concerns in Wolfe’s work. The Book of the New Sun is, close to its heart, the story of the ambiguous atonement of a torturer, a man who has committed unspeakable acts. After the war, Wolfe returned home and was, by his own words, “a mess.” His parents insisted that he stay with them when he resumed his studies as an engineer. “The fact that I still showed a marked tendency to drop to the floor at a loud noise may have had something to do with it,” Wolfe recalled.