Why Did Ukrainians Just Elect a Comedian President?

In the pouring rain, a young man in his twenties agrees to stop under an umbrella to share a few thoughts about Zelenskiy. Does he have any worries about a political newbie ascending the country’s top office? “Everybody has to learn sometime,” he told me before his cellphone rang, darting off before I could get his name.

Problem is, Zelenskiy doesn’t have much time to learn on the job, as another comedian-turned-politician a few hour’s flight away has learned.

Marjan Šarec, also 41 years old, became mayor of a small town in northern Slovenia in 2010 after spending years as a comedian and actor, his most famous role being that of a simple, rural everyman. Riding Slovenians’ disappointment with corruption, financial problems, and the incumbent party, Šarec was named prime minister of a coalition government in Slovenia last September.

But Šarec’s inexperience has been showing through, says Aljaž Pengov Bitenc, a Slovenian journalist and political commentator. Like Zelenskiy, says Bitenc, Šarec remained deliberately vague during campaigns, allowing him to also be a bit of a blank slate in the voters’ minds. Once he got into office, “the moment he started taking actual positions, say, on real estate tax or pension reform,” says Bitenc, “some subsets of voters started souring on him.” In European Parliament elections coming up in May, Šarec’s party is projected to take only one of Slovenia’s eight European Parliament seats, says Bitenc. “Learning by doing might make national politics seem more accessible,” warns Bitenc, “but it can have profound long-term negative effects.” Outsiders who fail to bring the change they promise can make voters even more cynical about their country’s politics.

Another comedian half a world away has had an even tougher time since being elected.

Jimmy Morales has been president of Guatemala since October 2015, when he came into office making vague promises to combat corruption. With the slogan “ni corrupto, ni ladrón”— “neither corrupt nor a crook”— Morales used his almost fifteen years of experience starring in a slapstick comedy show to sell a simple message to Guatemala’s frustrated voters. (In an eerie echo of Zelenskiy’s television character, in one episode on Morales’s former show, his character accidentally ran for president, and won.)

But Morales seems to have become the corrupt politician he pledged to never be. He’s tried to stop an anti-corruption investigation into his government (his own brother and son were arrested on fraud charges in 2017), a move some observers say amounts to a “slow-motion coup” that threatens to further destabilize the country.

It’s examples like these, and a number of other examples of so-called “outsiders” who have vaulted themselves into the highest offices—U.S. President Trump included—that should have Ukrainians worrying. And for a man who’s pledged to combat corruption, Zelenskiy’s connections to controversial oligarch Ihor Kolomoyskyi don’t help.

Zelenskiy and his team seem to be aware of the worries; for one, they’ve made a point of surrounding the rookie president-elect with a coterie of experts and advisors. Zelenskiy has also pledged to continue the country’s pro-NATO, pro-EU path, and hardly appears to be the Kremlin stooge that Poroshenko’s loudest minority of supporters have made him out to be. There’s also no shortage of cautious commentators from within Ukraine and beyond who have suggested that, even if he’s far from perfect, Zelenskiy’s presidency might not be so bad.

Still, it’s a big gamble. So-called “outsider candidates,” especially in countries plagued by corruption, have a chance to try to remake their country’s politics, bridging the gap between citizens and the ossified, traditional political classes, Roberto Rodríguez Andrés, a political communications professor at the University of Navarra in Spain, wrote in a 2016 academic paper. But “if they fail,” Rodriguez Andres wrote, if “they end up acquiring those same vices and ways of acting, if they fail to fulfill their promises of change…then there will be disappointment among a large part of the electorate that will further deepen the atmosphere of disaffection”—something Rodriguez Andres warns is “undoubtedly negative” for democracy.

Barely minutes after the polls had closed Sunday night, Ukraine’s new showman president was strutting his way past the hordes of assembled journalists and supporters, a coy showman’s smirk and smile on display as he made his way toward the stage. The theme song from his television show blared in the background.

In the coming weeks, as the election hangover slowly fades and Zelenskiy and his team are confronted by Ukraine’s many, real problems, the country will find out whether its new president can do more than just pretend to play one on TV. And if Zelenskiy’s comedian-turned-politician counterparts around the world are any indication, Ukraine might be in for a tough summer.