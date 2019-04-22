Why Did Ukrainians Just Elect a Comedian President?

With a campaign of vague promises, minimal interviews and a host of jokes and one-liners, Zelenskiy’s path to the presidency was laid by widespread dissatisfaction over corruption and poverty—by some measures, Ukraine is the poorest country in Europe—and, of course, the ongoing war with Russian-backed forces that has taken more than 13,000 lives in eastern Ukraine. In one of the campaign’s final and fittingly bizarre moments, a debate on a stage at the biggest soccer stadium in the country, Zelenskiy declared himself “a simple man who’s come to destroy this system,” just like the fictional president he portrays on the show “Servant of the People.”

Why would Ukrainians overwhelmingly vote for someone whose only political experience is pretending to be president on TV? Part of the answer is clear in Zelenskiy’s hometown of Kryvyi Rih, an industrial city fewer than 200 miles from the front lines, and about a seven-hour drive south of Kyiv.

“I believe we don’t have enough authentic people in our politics,” says Olga, 35, a volunteer at Zelenskiy’s local campaign office on prospekt Metalurhiv—Metallurgists’ Avenue. Zelenskiy, Olga says, “is a lively, real person who, if you run into him around town, you can take a selfie with him. This attracts people to him.”