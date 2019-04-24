The Foolhardy Quest to Define a “Trump Doctrine”

It’s a remarkable passage for Anton to choose. Solzhenitsyn was criticizing the brutal repression of multiple ethnic and religious groups and the “suppression of information” in the Soviet Union. The Trump administration, far from being an ally to foreign dissenters and oppressed minorities, has famously cozied up to authoritarian regimes from Russia and Saudi Arabia to North Korea. It has shown itself spectacularly apathetic when writers of the sort Solzhenitsyn was speaking for are killed and dismembered. The “leveling of countries” Anton has in mind is not the starvation of Ukraine, but whatever cultural annihilation Missouri’s Trump fans think they might face with a few more Central Americans in town.

The Solzhenitsyn detour is one of many that derail Anton’s argument. Of the thousands of words he dedicates to outlining a doctrine in his liege-lord’s name, startlingly few are dedicated to showing that Trump has ever adhered to it. The textual basis for this alleged “Trump Doctrine” boils down to just three quotes from Trump: “There’s no place like home,” uttered in Vietnam at an APEC CEO Summit in 2017; “a great awakening of nations,” from Trump’s 2017 address to the U.N. National Assembly; and “Don’t be a chump,” from a 2013 tweet that appeared to quote actor Andy Romano, and which subsequently appeared on pro-Trump merchandise. A joint session of Congress, such as the one introducing the Truman Doctrine, this is not.

Instead, the majority of the piece is devoted not to showing that Trump follows a four-pillar policy of self-interest, but that such a policy is realistic and natural, mainly because a succession of selectively quoted thinkers starting with Aristotle say it is.

The general purpose seems to be to advance a subtextual argument for an anti-immigration policy, presenting it as a fight against globalization. Globalization, Anton declares, is “the imperialism of our time.” (Liberals may claim a difference due to imperialism’s use of force, but the European Union, Anton counters, forced people to “regulate the size and shape of [their] vegetables and dictate[d] [their] immigration and border policies.” One senses Anton is not overly concerned with actual examples of imperialism, like the Herero genocide.) Globalization is bad because imperialism is bad. Imperialism is bad because empire is bad. Empire is bad because Xenophon’s biography of Cyrus the Great shows that nation-states that become multi-ethnic empires inevitably become unstable and surveillance-oriented.

Such is the fever-dream logic of the would-be Trump intellectuals. It’s the same manic slideshow one would expect from a Dinesh D’Souza movie—the latest of which asserted that Democrats are more like Nazis than Republicans are, since Democrats favor “redistribution” and Woodrow Wilson liked Mussolini, while Hitler and the GOP do not share a homophobia link (since Hitler let Nazi leader Ernst Röhm, who was gay, live until he executed him). In the final sequence of that film, D’Souza and a black gospel choir even appeared to exhort conservatives to go get themselves guillotined like anti-Nazi dissident Sophie Scholl for campus free speech.

These historical and literary mashups, it’s important to understand, aren’t about rallying the masses. What true believer needs Xenophon’s opinion on Persia to justify ripping children from their mothers’ arms? They’re an attempt to nudge a handful of persuadables toward self-doubt by dropping enough references to Plato to bear passing resemblance to a liberal arts Gen-Ed course, assuming the student was sufficiently stoned when he or she took it originally.

The greatest irony of Anton’s essay is that after this much time trying to give the current president’s vacillation, whimsy, and rage the look of coherence, he’s missed the only thread running through all of these policy shifts. The Trump Doctrine is not “America first.” It’s Trump first. It’s not America that profits through Trump’s use of the presidential office to broker real estate deals in India. It’s not America that benefits if foreign leaders and lobbyists pay millions of dollars to stay at Trump hotels for better access. The U.S. gained no points by shoving the prime minister of Montenegro. Overselling the progress made at the Trump-Kim summit in Singapore last June, which undercut bargaining power in subsequent conversations, mainly benefited Trump, who could claim a foreign policy win.

Trump treats foreign policy like a series of personal relationships—a power dater with a weakness for the bad boys, a teenager determined to chuck that irritatingly stable “Europe” suitor his parents might prefer in favor of an authoritarian stud who rides motorcycles. “He’s been very nice to me the times I’ve met him,” he said of Putin. “I get along with him great,” Trump said of Xi. “He wrote me beautiful letters, and they’re great letters,” he proclaimed of Kim Jong-un last fall. “We fell in love.” There is no regime too distasteful, no governmental orientation so obviously contrary to U.S. interests, that he cannot overlook if a leader with sufficient swagger suggests that he is special. There is no U.S. interest so crucial—including the vague maintenance of stability in Syria, or the safety of California from missile attack—that cannot be jeopardized with a stray tweet if Trump feels himself belittled or ignored.

Prior presidential doctrines have been the creation not just of presidents but the administration around them. The Truman doctrine’s intellectual authors included Undersecretary of State Dean Acheson, and those who helped draft the 1947 address in which the doctrine debuted. The George W. Bush doctrine owed much to the advisers around him during the war on terror. It’s understandable that Anton, having held prime spots in the Trump campaign and administration, would think he can help transform Trump policy into something similarly cohesive. But as the past few years have shown, Trump finds all his advisers ultimately disposable when their interests conflict with his. There’s no reason to think the president feels any differently about his country.