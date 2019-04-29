Finding the Real Gentleman Jack

Lister has inherited Shibden, and the groom who normally collects the rents is indisposed. She becomes the new landlord, and in going around to various tenants, finds in herself a new ruthlessness and thrill for business negotiations (much of Lister’s real diary entries are about monetary transactions and entrepreneurial gains; she may or may not be the “first modern lesbian,” but she was definitely a modern capitalist). She also meets Ann Walker, a perennially bored, lonesome blond with a truly ludicrous inheritance who has come to rent property on her estate. By the end of the pilot, Lister’s seduction of Walker is already well underway. She also learns, early on, that her land is rich in coal, a resource that is growing in value as England turns towards industrialization. She schemes up a mining operation with a go-getter farmer at Shibden, and starts to find ways to turn her land into profits.

Given the lurid, heart-palpitating details of Lister’s diaries, one might think that Gentleman Jack would be a steamy show when it comes to women in the bedroom. But the most heat in the show is generated by Lister’s financial dealings; she often seems to get more pleasure out of milking the soil for black gold than she does snogging a fling in the stables. If anything, I saw less “Tipping the Velvet” in Gentleman Jack than I saw an echo of Mad Men; Jones’s Lister is a genius for business, and a bonafide Casanova with the ladies—but she herself feels cold, detached, moving through molasses. Even as we see her wail, early on, as one of her many lovers dumps her and leaves her behind, we only see this outburst in flashback. In the present world of the show, Lister is measured, unflappable. She knows exactly what she wants and she goes after it. This makes her a heroine, sure. But she also lacks tension or vulnerability.

The joy and also challenge of period pieces are that they must take the past and sell it back to modern viewers. The past becomes a commodity, and when done well, it can feel like a confection. Take The Favourite, for example, which managed to turn the court of Queen Anne into a contemporary pop song of a film, full of dirty jokes and clever turns. Or even The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which has succeeded by offering up sumptuous, million-dollar glimpses into a pink and pistachio New York that may have never existed. But period pieces, especially those about domestic lives, can also easily tip into dustiness or maudlin melodrama. A lot of people enjoy period work simply for the costumes and bucolic set dressings; but we also live in a time when entertainment is often trying to do a lot more than simply look pretty. And Gentleman Jack, while beautiful to gaze at, is a show with an agenda: It wants to tell a queer story, in a time more open and receptive to queer stories.