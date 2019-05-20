Socialism and the Democracy Deficit

Given the centrality of these ideals in the American political tradition, it may be that the fate of socialism in our politics will depend now, as it has before, on how well socialists fare in convincing Americans of their commitment to them. Or, to state it a bit differently, contemporary democratic socialists will likely succeed in direct proportion to their ability to persuade their fellow Americans that “democratic socialism” is not an oxymoron, and that it means, as Ocasio-Cortez has said, “putting democracy and society first.”

The ink had barely dried on the U.S. Constitution before Americans began to address the question of the sort of political economy that the decidedly democratized republic they had launched required if it was securely to prosper. This history provides an essential backdrop to any consideration of the prospects of an American socialism today. As the eye-opening work of legal historians Joseph Fishkin, Ganesh Sitaraman, and especially William Forbath has established, the “basic foundation” upon which the American constitutional order was built was, as Sitaraman puts it, “the prerequisite of relative economic equality.” This was an essential conviction of James Madison, Thomas Jefferson, Thomas Paine, and the many proponents in a “distributive tradition” of constitutional law and politics who followed them in the nineteenth century and beyond into the twentieth century. A partial honor roll of others aligned with this project would include Andrew Jackson, Abraham Lincoln, Henry George, Henry Demarest Lloyd, Louis Brandeis, Herbert Croly, John Dewey, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin Roosevelt, and John Rawls.

This tradition has been often strongly inflected with the centuries-old civic republican understanding of liberty as “non-domination,” independence, or autonomy—that is, freedom from the exercise, actual or potential, of arbitrary or uncontrolled power by one person over another. The civic republican commitment to egalitarian politics is grounded in the firm belief that all citizens should have equal access to political institutions that empower them to contest threats to their liberty by exercising control over those who would dominate them. The audacity of the American republican experiment lies in its democratization of full citizenship—i.e., its gradual (if often bitterly fought) extension of the full rights of citizenship necessary for such self-protection to more and more of those who live within its borders. The franchise is, of course, among the most important of these rights, and regular elections among the most significant of these institutions, but few if any republicans contend that, however necessary, voting and elections are a sufficient safeguard of liberty.