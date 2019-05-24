A Novelist’s Life in America’s Underbelly

The only affair that included an attachment of mind and spirit as well as that of the flesh was the one he had with Simone de Beauvoir, who never dreamed of moving in. The French intellectual came to the United States for the first time in the winter of 1947 and, passing through Chicago on her way to California, called Algren. They took a walk, had dinner, and fell into bed where, to their mutual astonishment, a passion flared that made each of them declare themselves in love. Within a few months, Algren asked de Beauvoir to marry him and move to Chicago. She refused, explaining, “The reason I do not stay in Chicago is just this need I [have] to work and give my life a meaning by working.... I should give up [much] to remain forever with you; but I could not live just for happiness and love. I could not give up writing and working in the only place where my writing and work may have a meaning.”

For a year and a half, the connection sustained itself through letters and one or two trans-Atlantic visits, but in the spring of 1949 Algren declared the situation intolerable. “It’s different for you,” he wrote.

You’ve got Sartre and a settled way of life, people, and a vital interest in ideas.... I lead a sterile existence centered exclusively on myself; and I’m not at all happy about it. I’m stuck here, as I told you ... But it leaves me almost no one to talk to ... Last year I would have been afraid of spoiling something by not being faithful to you. Now I know that was foolish, because no arms are warm when they’re on the other side of the ocean ... life is too short and too cold for me to reject all warmth for so many months.

The most important sentence in Algren’s letter is, “But it leaves me almost no one to talk to.” Through de Beauvoir he came close to realizing that the life he could not leave meant a significant part of himself was permanently in exile. He was spending his years among people with whom he could banter but not converse.

It wasn’t just women in the apartment that made Algren feel buried alive. Throughout his life he was repeatedly driven to take off for anywhere-but-here. The first time he bolted, it was 1931, he was 22 years old, and the Great Depression was raging. There were two million people on the road that year, and Nelson seemed to meet and learn from a large number of them. Drifting through Minnesota, Kentucky, Texas, he rode the rails, slept in hobo camps, starved periodically, did jail time, and began to think seriously about the social forces behind this horrifying mass migration that resembled a country at war, with its people fleeing the enemy.

He returned to Chicago a red-hot socialist, and for many of the years ahead Algren would denounce, on the lecture circuit as well as in his work, unregulated capitalism for its cruelty to the people who did not know how to work the system—those, as he put it, “born to be doomed.”

“He had been on his guard since the day he’d been chiseled out of two steel aggies” when he was nine, and now “he felt an almost animal-like yearning to let his guard down and take all the blows there were in the world til there were no blows left: to sink under them in utter weariness into sleep and wake up being the real Frankie Majcinek. The Frankie who was straight with himself as he was with the world. The Frankie he had never been.”

Algren wrote these words about the protagonist of The Man With the Golden Arm, but one way or another he’d been writing them throughout his working life; it was only that with this book they came into brilliant focus.The novel can rightly be called Algren’s masterpiece because in it he made us see and feel, with all the art he was capable of, the world exactly as he saw and felt it: proletarian with an electrifying edge.

The time is 1946 or ’47, the place is the Polish section of Division Street, the characters are men and women who have lived here all their lives, remarkable for surviving in a slum where hardly anyone has finished high school, no one has a job, and everyone makes it by hustling: cards, sex, or drugs. The neighborhood, very much like the neighborhood in Elena Ferrante’s novels, is central to the story being told, in that nobody ever leaves it and nobody ever matures. Here, people simply age in place. Algren gives many of the characters Runyonesque names—Owner, Blind Pig, Record Head—because essentially they are mythical figures on a landscape of foregone conclusions, wearily acting out their assigned roles.

It has always been hard to know if Algren poured himself into Frankie Machine or extracted himself from Frankie, because the relationship between this writer and this character is remarkably dynamic. Either way, the writer’s great accomplishment was to rescue his protagonist from a generic life by inhabiting him so fully and so richly that we, the readers, are utterly absorbed by not only the starkness of Frankie’s situation but the inevitability of its resolution.

Frankie Machine is the man with the golden arm; a remarkably gifted card dealer who works half the night in one of the gambling joints on Division Street. When we meet him, he is a 29-year-old vet who’s come out of the war a drug addict; he is also the husband of Sophie, a childhood sweetheart now confined to a wheelchair because Frankie crashed the car one night while driving drunk. Their marriage, consisting of his guilt and her hatred, seals them into a daily hellishness from which Frankie seeks relief in the arms of Molly-O, a hapless girl who hustles drinks at one of the gambling clubs and occasionally turns a trick.

Frankie dreams of kicking his drug habit and leaving the neighborhood with Molly. Needless to say, he does neither. In fact, he sinks ever deeper into his habit as he struggles to raise the money for a 24-hour fix that is growing more expensive by the day. From the start, he is spiraling down toward a crisis that, by novel’s end, will include robbery, murder, and prison. In the course of which the really unthinkable happens: Frankie loses his magic touch dealing cards. Now time begins to stand still. Emotionally paralyzed, he thinks obsessively of that moment when dealing suddenly began to fail him, and “the light had died in his eyes, leaving only a loneliness that was a loneliness for more than any lost skill.” And what is it he is lonely for? Is he lonely for Molly? Is he lonely for that fantasized new life? No. He’s lonely for a fix. “He was lonely for his old buddy with the thirty five pound monkey on his back.”

The book was a best-selling sensation. Algren’s drive not only to get inside Frankie Machine, but to stay there, took the country by storm. Never before or after would he inhabit a character as dramatically as he did Frankie; nor would the time ever again be as welcoming. Soon enough it was the 1950s, America was deep into the Cold War, and, even though the novel of his life had bestowed wealth and fame on him, Algren found himself on J. Edgar Hoover’s ever-expanding list of potentially dangerous radicals, where, at the very least, everyone, including Algren, was deprived of a passport. He did not leave the country for nearly a decade.

By 1956, when his next novel, A Walk on the Wild Side, appeared, the appetite for his kind of writing had gone to ground. Algren was taken sharply to task for writing a book that Alfred Kazin found saturated in “puerile sentimentality,” Leslie Fiedler declared written by a museum piece, and Norman Podhoretz scorned for trying to tell its middle-class readers that bums and tramps had more humanity than the rest of us. Algren lived on for another 20-odd years, in obscurity and often in need, but a figure of literary legend to those who regularly found The Man With the Golden Arm a book to be cherished if not worshipped.

Never A Lovely So Real is a work of love and prodigious research and, as such, deserves to be honored. Asher has a talent for delivering a great deal of anecdotal information with the kind of relish that feels delicious, and certainly there is much in this biography that any scholar of Nelson Algren’s work will consult with profit.

But in a curious way the book fails to get inside Algren; he never really comes to life in its pages. There are a number of possible reasons for the thinness on this score, but I will speculate on only two. First, there is Asher’s somewhat superficial grasp of the times in which Algren was writing. For instance, he refers to Julius and Ethel Rosenberg as “a married couple who had been convicted of conspiracy to commit espionage.” A married couple! This is the kind of sentence that spells an amateurish distance from the history being described; there are a number of them sprinkled throughout the book, and they are startling to come upon.

Second, there is the hagiographic blandness with which Asher describes the crippling anger from which neither Algren nor his work ever emerged. It flattens both the prose and the analysis. Asher reports that Algren’s final visit to Paris to see de Beauvoir was benign, and long descriptions of their travels together confirm this impression. But according to Deirdre Bair’s scrupulous biography of de Beauvoir, the visit was a disaster, because Algren arrived in a foul mood and spent much of their time together mocking her friends in particular and her life in general. On more than one occasion, I found myself wondering if I could take this or that interpretation of Asher’s on faith.

These caveats aside, I am glad to have read this book and even gladder that it has been published in these most depressing of political times. It serves as an engaging reminder of what a life informed by passionate conviction can look like. Sometime in 1952, Algren delivered a speech at the University of Missouri in which he spoke of the myth of American prosperity, the insanity of McCarthyism, the unending war economy, and the false promise of consumerism, dwelling especially on this last. A “whole houseful of gadgets do not of necessity add up to happiness,” he said, and warned that if your life is defined by “no passions and small cares,” it is not worth living. The underlying message: Do not conform to materialism; aim higher; do better.

To spend time in the presence of someone—whatever his limitations as a man or a writer—who, to the last day of life, remained true not only to an ideal of social justice but to an ideal of the self alive to its own experience—that alone is worth the price of admission to Never a Lovely So Real.