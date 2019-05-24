A Novelist’s Life in America’s Underbelly

One night in his senior year in high school, he walked into the club alone—and entered a world that would attract him for the rest of his life. Everywhere cards, dice, or roulette were being played; bills of the highest denomination were being flung down on the tables, and everyone was drinking bootleg liquor. Nelson had the feeling that he was in the company of men and women who, win or lose, occupied a different place in the universe than those living outside the club, trapped in the dreariness of everyday respectability. These were “members of a species so high on the food chain, it made its own rules.” If more than half the people in the room were hustlers—cardsharps and racketeers, con artists and drug addicts, hookers and bootleggers—so be it. He walked up to a table and placed a bet. Then he placed another ... and another. Within a few months, Nelson was a club regular. The decision to take his place in this world would prove formative.

No one grows up in an immigrant, working-class neighborhood in any city in America without having some contact with criminality. Either the gangsters own the candy store, or the grocer on the corner is paying protection money, or the local lottery is fixed. Most if not all of the children flirt with low-level lawbreaking, but very few are drawn to making permanent connection with those really living on the other side of the law. Among those few was Nelson Algren. It wasn’t that he sought out the company of drunks, gamblers, and prostitutes for some cheap excitement; it was rather that—deep within himself, in a place he could hardly locate—it seemed to him that these were the only people with whom he could ever identify. Because he was a writer, he at first experienced “his people” sympathetically, then romantically, and at last metaphorically.

The neighborhood that suited Algren best, from the time he was in his twenties, was Polish Downtown, one of the toughest, most crime-ridden sections of the city. A major avenue in Chicago is Division Street, which runs through many neighborhoods. Everyone Algren would ever want to know hung out in the bars and gambling joints that lined the Polish Downtown part of Division Street. Here, Algren lived for some 40 years, mostly alone, in one rat-trap apartment after another, embedded among the people who gave him his raw material. He drank with them, gambled with them, and slept with them; one of them he married twice.