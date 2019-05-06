Waiting for Peak Trump

To whatever extent Mueller’s work interfered with the president’s day-to-day activities, that interference seems to be entirely Trump’s own doing. Rather than let the investigation run its course, Trump feverishly tried to undermine it at every turn. His dismissal of FBI Director James Comey ignited the political firestorm that led to Mueller’s appointment. Trump then denounced its legitimacy more than a thousand times over the past two years—in speeches and in statements, on television and on Twitter, in public remarks and private rants. Nor is it accurate to say that the leaks have gone “largely unremarked.” The president and his allies frequently rail against them, as do Trump-aligned media outlets like Fox News. Barr even told Congress that “multiple criminal leak investigations” are underway.

Flood’s letter all but demands that the Justice Department subordinate its lawful criminal investigations to the president’s public standing. It’s a jarring stance, but not a surprising one from someone whose job is to defend Trump. Far more troubling is Barr’s view that the president can shut down investigations at will so long as he asserts that they’re based on false accusations. “The president does not have to sit there constitutionally and allow it to run its course,” he told lawmakers on Wednesday. “The president could terminate that proceeding and it would not be corrupt intent because he was being falsely accused.”

History proves that assertion wrong. During the Watergate crisis, Attorney General Elliot Richardson resigned rather than carry out Richard Nixon’s order to fire special prosecutor Archibald Cox. The Saturday Night Massacre became synonymous with obstruction of justice, and Nixon resigned less than a year later. Barr’s comments suggest that he would not follow his illustrious predecessor’s example in resisting the president’s worst impulses. And while many of Trump’s top officials tried to constrain those impulses over the past two years, all of them are now gone.

The normal checks and balances also look anemic these days. Congressional Democrats also haven’t embraced the idea of impeaching Trump even though the Mueller report reads like a roadmap for it. Instead, they’ve focused on a wave of subpoenas and hearings to shed more light on the Trump administration’s inner workings. In response, Trump has vowed to fight “all the subpoenas” and challenge maneuvers like the release of his tax returns in the courts. His strategy is perhaps predicated on the fact that the Supreme Court’s conservative justices have largely signed off on his actions without second-guessing his bad-faith justifications for them.

If Congress can’t check the president and the courts won’t do so, that leaves only the people around him. But even that may be tricky. The Mueller report documented multiple instances where Trump pressured Jeff Sessions, his attorney general at the time, to un-recuse himself from 2016-related cases—not only to protect Trump himself, but also to launch investigations into Comey and Hillary Clinton. Wielding the Justice Department as a cudgel against one’s political enemies violates all sorts of post-Watergate norms, of course. But Trump doesn’t care about that. When Sessions demurred, Trump publicly wished he had an attorney general who would protect him and harass his opponents.