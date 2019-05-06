Waiting for Peak Trump

His predilections will take root in more favorable soil than ever. Attorney General Bill Barr has made clear over the past few weeks that he will be the loyal functionary whom Trump has long sought to install atop the Justice Department. White House advisor Stephen Miller oversaw a similar purge of the Department of Homeland Security last month, ousting Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and other top officials in favor of more hardline figures who could execute the president’s legally dubious vision for border security. And with the threat of special counsel Robert Mueller now receding, even Trump’s personal lawyers are eager for a Thermidorian response.



“The pendency of [Mueller’s] investigation plainly interfered with the president’s ability to carry out his public responsibility to serve the American people and to govern effectively,” Emmet Flood, one of Trump’s personal lawyers, wrote to Barr last month. “These very public and widely felt consequences flowed from, and were fueled by, improper disclosures by senior government officials with access to classified information. That this continues to go largely unremarked should worry all civil libertarians, all supporters of investigative due process, and all believers in limited and effective government under the Constitution.”

To whatever extent Mueller’s work interfered with the president’s day-to-day activities, that interference seems to be entirely Trump’s own doing. Rather than let the investigation run its course, Trump feverishly tried to undermine it at every turn. His dismissal of FBI Director James Comey ignited the political firestorm that led to Mueller’s appointment. Trump then denounced its legitimacy more than a thousand times over the past two years—in speeches and in statements, on television and on Twitter, in public remarks and private rants. Nor is it accurate to say that the leaks have gone “largely unremarked.” The president and his allies frequently rail against them, as do Trump-aligned media outlets like Fox News. Barr even told Congress that “multiple criminal leak investigations” are underway.