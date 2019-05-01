America Needs to Hear From Robert Mueller

Barr spent most of a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday defending his actions to livid Democratic lawmakers. He even took a glancing jab at Mueller for a letter he wrote to the attorney general raising concerns about his approach to the report. “The letter’s a bit snitty and I think it was probably written by one of his staff people,” he told one senator. When Connecticut Senator Dick Blumenthal asked whether senators could see his notes from a phone conversation with Mueller, Barr refused without hesitation. “Why should you have them?” he replied dismissively.

Getting Mueller’s testimony was already important, but now it’s imperative. The whole point of his investigation was to determine what happened during the 2016 election and whether any crimes were committed. The special counsel’s report left open some gray areas, especially on the extent of Trump’s efforts to obstruct the investigation and whether he broke the law. Mueller’s letter makes clear that he intended for the public to understand what he found differently that Barr did. Until the special counsel gives Congress his side of the story, the Russia investigation can’t be put to rest.



The attorney general’s version of events alone simply can’t be trusted. When he appeared before Congress last month, Barr gave misleading answers to questions about Mueller’s thoughts on how the investigation wrapped up. “Did Bob Mueller support your conclusion?” Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen asked him at one point. “I don’t know whether Bob Mueller supported my conclusion,” Barr replied. He gave a similarly evasive answer when Florida Representative Charlie Crist asked if he knew what members of Mueller’s team reportedly meant when they complained about his summary letter. “No, I don’t,” Barr replied. “I suspect that they probably wanted more put out.”