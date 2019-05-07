The Ignoble Afterlife of the Trump Staffer

Is there life after President Donald Trump? Former members of his administration are struggling to find out. The president is burning through subordinates at a far greater clip than any other recent predecessor, with eleven cabinet-level departures so far. In the White House alone, there have been three chiefs of staff, four national security advisors, and six communications directors just in the first two years. Trump has yet to even nominate a replacement for Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis since he resigned in December.

Some of these officials have returned to old jobs in academia or the private sector, distancing themselves from the president without renouncing him in full. Others have gone all-in on the president’s agenda by either joining his re-election campaign or the constellation of super PACs surrounding it. A handful have become apostates from the MAGA faith by getting ignominiously fired or resigning on principle. And some have simply tried to cash in on the experience.

That revolving door between the federal government and private groups trying to curry favor with it is hardly new. But under Trump, it resembles something closer to a down escalator. Instead of obtaining plum positions in Fortune 500 companies or major think tanks, most Trumpworld alumni are working in far less illustrious jobs than their predecessors. Those jobs offer a telling window into the priorities and values of the people he’s hired—and how they’ll influence the country after his presidency eventually ends.

The Washington Post’s Philip Bump documented on Monday where more than three dozen top Trump officials have landed since leaving their government jobs. A common landing spot is the network of Trump-aligned and GOP-friendly political organizations focused on 2020. Katie Walsh, Trump’s first deputy chief of staff, rejoined the Republican National Committee after her 70-day tenure ended in 2017. Bill Shine, his most recent ex-communications director, decamped for a role in the Trump re-election campaign. Conservative media outlets have also scooped up figures like foreign-policy adviser Sebastian Gorka and former ICE chief Tom Homan.