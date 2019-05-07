The Ignoble Afterlife of the Trump Staffer

Some Trump officials, though, seem to be profiteering on their official policies. Ryan Zinke resigned as secretary of the Interior Department in December while facing multiple ethics investigations. Then U.S. Gold, a Nevada-based mining company, announced last month that it had hired Zinke as a consultant for a six-figure sum. It’s a perfect match: Zinke used his time as steward of the nation’s public lands to open them up to new levels of mineral and fossil-fuel extraction, while U.S. Gold largely operates on federal public lands. A Trump executive order bans former federal officials like Zinke from lobbying for their former agencies for five years. But he’ll still be in position to get rich on his own deregulatory actions.

Other instances are downright ghoulish. Last week, former Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly joined the board of Caliburn International, which owns the only private contractor that operates detention shelters for unaccompanied migrant children along the southern border. Kelly is intimately familiar with the issue. Under his watch at DHS and as White House chief of staff, the Trump administration adopted a draconian approach to housing migrants, including a family-separation policy last summer that was scaled back after near-universal condemnation. In his new job, Kelly is now well-placed to profit from the widely criticized policies that he helped enact.

Like Zinke, former EPA administrator Scott Pruitt is barred from lobbying on federal environmental projects until after 2023. But that doesn’t stop him from working on state-level projects. Pruitt became famous for his extraordinary zeal in rolling back environmental regulations, as well as a series of questionable ethical decisions that eventually cost him his job last summer. He resurfaced last month as a coal lobbyist in Indiana, which is considering measures that would phase out one of the dirtiest energy sources statewide. Despite lobbying from Pruitt, the state chamber of commerce recently declined to endorse a bill aimed at saving the industry.