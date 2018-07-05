Pruitt wasn’t at his most dangerous when he was renting a $50-per-night condo from a lobbyist. He was at his most dangerous when he was systematically dismantling America’s public health protections for the benefit of polluters. Andrew Wheeler, the EPA’s deputy administrator and soon-to-be acting administrator, may be even more qualified for that mission given his previous work as a coal lobbyist for Murray Energy and an aide to climate-denying Senator James Inhofe. Whereas Pruitt was often hasty and sloppy in his attempts to repeal Obama-era environmental regulations, and invited negative media coverage through the reasons enumerated above, Wheeler “is viewed as a consummate Washington insider who avoids the limelight and has spent years effectively navigating the rules,” The New York Times reported Thursday. “For that reason, Mr. Wheeler’s friends and critics alike say, he could ultimately prove to be more adept than his controversial former boss in the job.” Adept, that is, at working against the very purpose of the agency, by undoing regulations that protect Americans from water and air pollution.

Wheeler, who may be acting administrator past the November midterm elections and whom Trump may nominate for the top job, will have ample opportunity to continue Pruitt’s agenda come Monday. Hours before the EPA chief resigned on Thursday, the Times revealed that the EPA is preparing to submit a new version of the Clean Power Plan, President Barack Obama’s signature regulation to fight global warming, which tackles emissions from coal-fired power plants. That new version is said to require very little from coal plants, only modest upgrades compared to the aggressive clean-up that Obama’s rule required. Wheeler may also continue Pruitt’s work of disqualifying air pollution science from being used at the agency; ignoring environmental justice; weakening oversight of toxic chemicals; and declining to prosecute polluters for environmental crimes.

The one silver lining to Pruitt’s damaging tenure at the EPA was how ineffective he was at hiding his corruption. He mobilized progressives in a way few on the left could. The environment is now a rising issue for Democratic voters, and green groups have raised millions for legal challenges that have stalled the EPA’s anti-regulatory binge. Wheeler might not inspire the same the political passion, assuming he avoids the gaudy excesses of his predecessor, but that doesn’t mean he’ll be any less worthy of journalistic scrutiny.