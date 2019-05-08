The Fox & Friends Pardon for War Crimes

There is no legal or constitutional error in Trump’s decision to pardon Behenna. But it marks another troubling intervention by the president in the military’s efforts to punish war crimes allegedly committed by American soldiers. Taken together, these moves could send a disturbing signal to U.S. military personnel serving overseas: If you violate the laws of war, the commander-in-chief may well bail you out—especially if your case wins the sympathy of Fox News.

The American Civil Liberties Union, one of Trump’s most persistent foes, said the pardon amounted to a “presidential endorsement” of Behenna’s crime. “The military appeals court found Behenna disobeyed orders, became the aggressor against his prisoner, and had no justification for killing a naked, unarmed Iraqi man in the desert, away from an actual battlefield,” Hina Shamsi, the ACLU’s national security project director, said in a statement. “Trump, as commander in chief, and top military leaders should prevent war crimes, not endorse or excuse them.”

Trump, for his part, has never been an enthusiastic proponent of the laws of war. On the campaign trail, he declared that “torture works” and supported waterboarding, complained that the Obama administration was fighting a “politically correct war” against the Islamic State, and suggested that he would order U.S. forces to kill suspected terrorists’ family members. “You have to take out their families, when you get these terrorists, you have to take out their families,” he said in an interview in 2015. “They care about their lives, don’t kid yourself. When they say they don’t care about their lives, you have to take out their families.”