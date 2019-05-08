The Fox & Friends Pardon for War Crimes

Trump, for his part, has never been an enthusiastic proponent of the laws of war. On the campaign trail, he declared that “torture works” and supported waterboarding, complained that the Obama administration was fighting a “politically correct war” against the Islamic State, and suggested that he would order U.S. forces to kill suspected terrorists’ family members. “You have to take out their families, when you get these terrorists, you have to take out their families,” he said in an interview in 2015. “They care about their lives, don’t kid yourself. When they say they don’t care about their lives, you have to take out their families.”

Behenna’s case long predates Trump’s rise to power. After two members of his unit were killed by roadside bombs while on patrol north of Baghdad in 2008, Behenna used intelligence reports to track down and capture Mansur, a suspected Al Qaeda operative believed by the soldiers to be responsible for the blasts. According to The Washington Post, military officials interrogated Mansur but found no evidence he was responsible for the soldiers’ deaths. They released him and ordered Behenna to return him to his village.

A few weeks later, the soldier reapprehended Mansur, drove him out into the desert, and stripped him naked. The Post reported that Behenna told the court that he then interrogated Mansur for hours in a railroad culvert at gunpoint about his knowledge of Al Qaeda operations, to which Mansur repeatedly claimed ignorance. He then shot Mansur in the chest and head, left his body in the culvert, and returned to base. Iraqi police found his body the next day; Behenna claimed he killed Mansur in self-defense after the man threw a rock at him and reached for his gun.

In recent years, Behenna’s formal request for a presidential pardon attracted support from almost three dozen retired general and admirals, according to the White House. Oklahoma state officials and members of Congress also urged the president to grant clemency. Foremost among them was the state’s attorney general, Mike Hunter, who wrote multiple letters to Trump. Hunter argued that while some of Behenna’s actions were wrong, the ex-soldier “does not deserve the label ‘murderer,’ or the lifelong punishment and stigma that come with being a federal criminal.”

Behenna’s case also received favorable coverage on Fox & Friends, which Trump regularly watches; his family pleaded his case on the morning program last year. Other disgraced military personnel have gotten the president’s attention as a result of Fox News. Last December, Trump announced on Twitter that he would review the case of Major Matt Golsteyn shortly after Fox & Friends aired a segment on his case. Golsteyn is facing murder charges for allegedly killing an Afghan man suspected of bomb making after the military released him from custody. Incredibly, Fox News played a role in his legal trouble, too: Army investigators had closed the case in 2013 without charges, but reopened it after Golsteyn admitted in a 2016 interview with Bret Baier that he had killed the man.