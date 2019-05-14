This Is Not a “Constitutional Crisis”

Some constitutional crises are obvious, like when the Southern states tried to leave the Union after Abraham Lincoln won the presidency in 1860. (The Supreme Court later ruled that states can’t unilaterally secede, though the Union Army had already decided the question.) Others may only be apparent in hindsight. When Woodrow Wilson suffered a debilitating stroke in 1919, the Constitution had no clear mechanism to bypass a disabled president who refused to resign. Historians now believe that First Lady Edith Wilson effectively ran the country in his stead for the rest of his second term—perhaps the closest the United States has come to a coup d’etat.

American history is also full of near-misses where the system eventually worked things out. The disputed presidential election of 1876 was resolved when Republicans and Democrats struck a deal: Republican Rutherford B. Hayes would be declared winner, but would agree to withdraw federal troops from the South, effectively ending Reconstruction. During the Korean War, General Douglas MacArthur publicly criticized President Harry Truman for refusing to allow him to bomb China; Truman reasserted civilian control of the military by firing him. And in 1974, the Supreme Court crafted a unanimous ruling in the Watergate tapes case out of fear that Richard Nixon would use any dissents to justify ignoring the court.

Trump’s blanket refusal to comply with legitimate congressional subpoenas is petty and disingenuous, of course. But it doesn’t rise to the level of a constitutional crisis. Presidents regularly scuffle with Congress over the scope of its oversight powers, and the courts occasionally step in to resolve things when the other two branches fail to. If Trump eventually refuses to comply with a Supreme Court ruling that forces him to turn over his tax returns, then we’re firmly beyond the red line. Until then, the damage to America’s constitutional order is more speculative than substantive.

What exactly are we living through right now, then? In The Atlantic last year, Lawfare’s Quinta Jurecic and Benjamin Wittes argued that the Trump era is better understood as “constitutional rot” rather than a crisis per se. “Constitutional rot is what happens ... when faith in the key commitments of the Constitution gradually erode, even when the legal structures remain in place,” they wrote. “Constitutional rot is what happens when decision-makers abide by the empty text of the Constitution without fidelity to its underlying principles. It’s also what happens when all this takes place and the public either doesn’t realize—or doesn’t care.”



This line of thinking comes closest to understanding Trump’s corrosive approach to governance. But it also misses the extent to which the president isn’t chafing at the constitutional order, but operating within it. “Trump can whine and he can fire senior FBI officials, but he has been singularly ineffective either in getting the bureau to investigate his political opponents (they have not yet ‘locked her up’) or in dropping the Russia investigation, which continues to his apparent endless frustration,” Jurecic and Wittes wrote. “If this is constitutional rot, it’s inspiring a surge of public commitment to underlying democratic ideals—including the independence of law enforcement.”