This Is Not a “Constitutional Crisis”

....employment numbers ever, low taxes & regulations, a rebuilt military & V.A., many great new judges, & so much more. But we have had a giant SCAM perpetrated upon our nation, a Witch Hunt, a Treasonous Hoax. That is the Constitutional Crisis & hopefully guilty people will pay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2019

This is a largely academic question. Trump’s fate won’t be determined by whether his actions amount to a “constitutional crisis” or not. If anything, the persistent use of the phrase says more about how Trump’s opponents understand him. It’s not just that the president is testing the Constitution’s limits. It’s also that, in some cases, the constitutional system itself is enabling his worst tendencies.



As Vox’s Dylan Matthews noted two years ago, there’s already a sizable body of legal analysis on what does and doesn’t count as a constitutional crisis. Keith Whittington, a Princeton University political scientist, wrote in 2002 that there are “fidelity crises,” where political actors threaten to act outside the Constitution’s bounds, and “operational crises,” where the Constitution’s structure could not resolve a dispute. In other words, a constitutional crisis is when either someone fails the Constitution or the Constitution fails us. Other scholars have outlined concepts like “constitutional hardball” and “constitutional showdowns” to describe scenarios where American governance gets messy without getting truly dangerous.

Some constitutional crises are obvious, like when the Southern states tried to leave the Union after Abraham Lincoln won the presidency in 1860. (The Supreme Court later ruled that states can’t unilaterally secede, though the Union Army had already decided the question.) Others may only be apparent in hindsight. When Woodrow Wilson suffered a debilitating stroke in 1919, the Constitution had no clear mechanism to bypass a disabled president who refused to resign. Historians now believe that First Lady Edith Wilson effectively ran the country in his stead for the rest of his second term—perhaps the closest the United States has come to a coup d’etat.