The Way to Trump’s Heart Is Through His Ego

As with much of Trump’s presidency, it’s tempting to overthink things when it comes to pardons, to see them as being chess moves in a larger assault on the rule of law. Trump’s willingness to pardon allies and, particularly, well-known conservative figures like D’Souza, Black, and the Hammond brothers—two ranchers whose imprisonment inspired a long, tense takeover of an Oregon wildlife reserve by anti-government militia groups—points to Trump’s unwavering commitment to his own base, which mainlines talk radio. Although he has not yet shown interest in pardoning figures involved in the Russia investigation, he has not exactly been shy about encouraging them to keep quiet.



But more than anything, these pardons point to how much of the Trump administration’s corruption is happening out in the open, right before our eyes. There is nothing subtle about the pardon of Black, who spent three years in prison after a fraud conviction in 2007. In 2015, writing in the National Review, Black acknowledged Trump as “an old friend, a fine and generous and loyal man, and a delightful companion.” Less than a year into Trump’s presidency—and before Trump had accomplished much of anything—Black wrote in the Canadian National Post that we were witnessing “the most effective U.S. president since Reagan.” In his book, he praised Trump as a master businessman and genius politician whose “raw toughness” was remaking the country.



Black’s case for a pardon was perhaps helped along by support from Henry Kissinger, Rush Limbaugh, and Elton John, whose music is a Trump favorite.

