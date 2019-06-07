The Promise and Problem of Fake Meat

Controversy over heme aside, consumers can at least take comfort in the fact that they know what fake meat is made out of. What they can’t be confident in is exactly how it is made. It’s pretty clear how a cow becomes a hamburger. But Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods consider their specific recipes and production methods to be trade secrets. What we do know is that Impossible makes its own burgers, and Beyond Meat does not.

If Beyond Meat did manufacturer its own products, it might have had to disclose some of its production methods when it went public earlier this year. But the company did have to disclose who makes its plant-based patties. According to the IPO filing, its products are made by two ground beef manufacturers: California-based CLW Foods LLC and Georgia-based FLP Food LLC. Neither CLW or FLP has ever publicized its affiliation with Beyond Meat; their websites advertise beef production only. And neither company has a written contract with Beyond to produce the Beyond Burger, the filing stated. They operate via a handshake agreement.

It’s a curious arrangement, and it illustrates the traditional meat industry’s longstanding interest in fake meat’s success. “Since 2015, global meat giants from Tyson to Cargill have invested in high-momentum, animal-free protein startups seeking to upend the traditional meat industry,” reads a report last year from CB Insights, a research firm that specializes in startups. Indeed, Cargill, the world’s third-largest meat producer, is investing in pea protein for plant-based meat. Tyson and PWH, one of Europe’s largest chicken producers, have invested in Beyond Meat—and Tyson recently exited its investment to start its own plant-based meat brand. Last fall, Perdue Farms announced it is also looking into its own line of plant-based products.