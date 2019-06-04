The Sum of All Beards

It’s difficult to overstate the cultural revolution this spurred within the service. Wearing a beard soon meant that whatever one was doing must be of sufficient importance to buck the rule by which every other soldier had been governed since basic training. Having to shave meant that one must not be all that consequential. With support from military leadership, these “tip of the spear” elites, who fought and risked death out of proportion to their rank-and-file peers, carried a new physical totem of their status. The operator beard became aspirational.





Previously clean-shaven veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan who left the ranks in the late aughts began embracing the “post-service beard.” (Disclosure: The authors of this article both indulged in this habit—one after two hazardous infantry deployments to Afghanistan, the other after an inconsequential tour contracting in Iraq.) Active-duty troops, too, began to push for looser restrictions on facial hair. Over the past year, the Pentagon has determined that Sikhs and earnest pagan worshipers of Norse gods may wear beards in the ranks, but “Pastafarian” followers of the Flying Spaghetti Monster may not. (Some of the same conservative circles that deify America’s bearded operators grouse that the military’s recent consideration of facial hair for religious enlistees is “Muslim appeasement.”)

Popular culture capitalized on this trend. Fresh-faced stars like Bradley Cooper and Mark Wahlberg gained plaudits for their turns as unapologetic, steely eyed Navy Seal survivors. The men they portrayed—the ones that weren’t dead—got book deals, film royalties, and regular celebrations on Fox News and at NRA conventions. Consumer culture capitalized, too: If a $3,000 AR-15 with fancy optics and rail-mounted tactical accessories is too rich for your blood, you can capture a little of that operator mojo with Gladiator beard oil from Amazon. (Enter VETLOVE15 for the military discount.)

There was a fundamental disconnect here, though: The Bellum Americanum was not going well. Iraq deteriorated into civil war, and U.S. attention there took away from the “pacification” of Afghanistan. As American strategy floundered, the operators served a useful cultural purpose: highlighting tactical victories and individual courage, made doubly and tragically heroic by politicians’ and strategists’ blunders. The beard became a marker of hard men who did their part to win the war, even if it was unwinnable. If only our politicos and tastemakers were made of such resilient stuff! While the Cold War’s clean-shaven American military hero stood in contrast to his unkempt, unchurched foes, the Long War’s bearded operator now stood in contrast to his own unchurched fellow Americans.

There was another problem: What separated many of these operators from their less-virile counterparts on the American homefront was their capacity for horrifying brutality. As the cultural zeal for beards caught on back home, Afghan tribal leaders were advising locals to avoid bearded troops and deal with the clean-shaven ones, who were empirically less likely to mistreat them. The bearded operators, they said, were the raucous, profane ones who raided your home, searched your women without dignity, and snatched people away to indefinite detentions in arbitrary arrests. Even this could become a point of pride for the operators, who thrived on instilling fear, like the early Seals in Vietnam who reveled in their hoary local reputations as supernatural “men with green faces” who came to take enemies in the night. But in counterinsurgency—that already-paradoxical quest to win hearts and minds at the ends of rifle muzzles—such draconian tactics moot the strategy.

Nor were their troubling excesses confined to distant battlefields. Chris Kyle, the soldier portrayed by Cooper in American Sniper, bragged (probably falsely) about killing hundreds of men, and not just in Iraq: He claimed to have shot two carjackers dead in Texas, as well as 30 looters from a perch on New Orleans’ Superdome in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. And he still got a movie—one directed, no less, by Clint Eastwood, the stubbly ’70s spaghetti-western antihero experiencing a second life as a conservative icon.

By then, the operator could do no wrong at home, and his gauntlet was taken up by pastors, hunters, good ol’ boys, and stars of reality shows like Duck Dynasty, whose beards mixed easily with their demagogic condemnations of American cultural decadence, even as they hawked their branded outdoor gear. The reactionary circle of tacticool was complete. “I see many [police] officers in Chicago and surrounding suburbs sporting more facial hair,” a retired Chicago police lieutenant wrote with misgivings last year in Law Enforcement Today. “At first, it was only officers in specialized units. Then [tactical] units began sporting goatees. Now I see more lumberjacks in uniform.” (Chicago Police Department regulations now authorize bureau chiefs to allow their officers to wear beards, as well as military-style “battle dress uniforms.”)

The graphic artist Nate Cooper, who studies how aesthetic styles normalize “the language of force,” connects the tactical beard to the rise of Punisher imagery among conservative cops and their backers: “Back in the States, these aesthetic choices have trickled downstream through law enforcement and private security (often as post-active duty careers) into civilian life—doubling as an outward badge of honor for a historically unpopular war, a shield against shame and trauma.” The aura of the beard, and perhaps of the Gadsden flag, the Black Rifle Coffee “Conservative Cartel Collection” mug, and the “Blue Lives Matter” bumper sticker, now wards off the possibility of guilt.





It shouldn’t be terribly surprising that there’s a growing trend in conservative political leadership of embracing the beard, driven more by militarist kitsch than by the habits of Brooklyn hipsters. Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton, an Army war veteran, and Texas Representative Dan Crenshaw, a former Seal, now sport post-service beards for their television hits about the threats posed by Iran and immigrants. For them, at least, a military connection is clear and immediate. It’s not clear that the scruff-growing Paul Ryan and Ted Cruz intend to make a pro-military statement with their beards, but their styles have been well-received by conservative supporters—better than those conservatives might receive any number of bearded veterans agitating for peace and progress.

This is a sea change for the American right. The idea of, say, George H. W. Bush or Ronald Reagan sporting beards is absurd; in their day, few Republican veterans of World War II, Korea, and Vietnam viewed beards on the political class as anything more than tasteless hippie individualism. But post-9/11 conservatism helped reinvent the heroic American G.I. as a bearded elite spartan, and now arrays itself around this new object of worship: merciless, unapologetic, and unquestionable.

“You have no right to judge me,” Apocalypse Now’s murderous Kurtz tells Willard before his coup de grace. “It’s impossible for words to describe what is necessary to those who do not know what horror means. Horror... Horror has a face... and you must make a friend of horror.” Today, the face of horror bears whiskers. Many well-intending faces do as well, for reasons that have nothing to do with militarism. Sometimes a beard is just a beard. But the wholesale injection of facial hair into the American mainstream by veterans, law enforcement, and conservatives also fuels a familiar joyful cultural urge toward dominion and power. To reckon with that dogma, we must also wrestle with its cultural symbols, and trim them of their power.

