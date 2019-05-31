The Burden Is Already “Undue” for Millions of Women in America

A map from May 2017 showing the distance to the nearest abortion facility in the U.S. University of California, San Francisco/JMIR

Some of these gaps mirror other deserts for healthcare access that arise in sparsely populated rural areas. But some of the gaps are more artificial thanks to targeted restrictions on abortion providers, also known as TRAP laws. Anti-abortion groups have discovered that even if the courts block and eventually overturn those laws, the measures can still have a significant impact on access.

The best example is from 2013, when Texas passed House Bill 2, which required clinics to meet the building standards of an ambulatory surgical center and required physicians who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at a hospital within 30 miles of the clinic. The law triggered three years of legal battles before the Supreme Court struck down both provisions in Whole Woman’s Health v. Hellerstedt in 2016. Justice Stephen Breyer wrote for a five-justice majority that the restrictions amounted to an undue burden on a women’s right to obtain an abortion because they severely restricted access to the procedure without providing any tangible health benefits. In a short concurring opinion, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg quoted from Casey to underline the point that “laws like H.B. 2 that ‘do little or nothing for health, but rather strew impediments to abortion’ cannot survive judicial inspection.”

Even though the Texas clinics eventually prevailed, the law had already taken a heavy toll. The Texas Tribune reported that there were more than 40 clinics that provided abortions across the state when HB 2 passed in 2013. By the time the Supreme Court struck down the law three years later, that number had dropped to 19. The remaining clinics were concentrated in large, urban areas, which led to an immense geographic disparity in access. None remained open in the 500-mile stretch between San Antonio and El Paso.