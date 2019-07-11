New York’s Invisible Climate Migrants

The high mortgage delinquency and foreclosure rates have persisted, said Aaron Scheinwald of the New York Legal Assistance Group. The foreclosure rate in New Jersey—parts of which were also hit hard by Sandy—is double the national average. Just last month, the state legislature passed a bill to extend foreclosure protection and relief programs for homeowners affected by Sandy.

“Sandy happened, it was like ‘cash cow, cha-ching.’”

The flight of working class homeowners from these neighborhoods has accelerated gentrification, as deep-pocketed investors and developers were best equipped to take on the financial risk after the storm. “Sandy happened, it was like ‘cash cow, cha-ching,’” said Alexis Foote, who has seen a massive increase in real estate development since she moved to the Rockaways in 2006.

This has led to higher rents and higher costs of living, she said. When she moved to Ocean Village, a housing complex developed through a state-run affordable housing program, a studio was $600. The month after Sandy, the property—which was inundated by five feet of water during the storm—was taken over by L+M Development Partners, a private real estate firm. The firm re-modeled the entire building, storm-proofed it, and re-named it Arverne View—and though it’s still technically considered affordable housing, Foote said she now pays $1,600 for a one-bedroom in the development.

With the higher rent, Foote said she’s struggling to keep up. But other options are limited. “Where are we going to go? We can’t go to Manhattan, we can’t go to Brooklyn, we don’t want to go to another state,” she said.

Hurricane Sandy showed how vulnerable coastal New York City is to the effects of climate change, particularly rising seas. The storm surge—as high as 14 feet in some areas—flooded nearly 90,000 buildings, left close to two million people without power, and caused $19 billion in damage. Scientists estimate that surges of 7.5 feet will occur every five years by 2030.

But many homeowners didn’t know just how vulnerable their homes were, because flood risk maps don’t reflect the rapid changes taking place along our coastlines. Since 2013, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which manages the National Flood Insurance Program, has been in the process of redrawing the city’s decades-old flood maps. Once they’re completed, tens or hundreds of thousands of additional New Yorkers could be required to buy flood insurance policies—and at higher rates, as FEMA attempts to pull itself out of $20 billion debt.

Roger Gendron, president of the civic association of Hamilton Beach, a middle-class neighborhood on the northern bank of Jamaica Bay, says that many people are struggling from higher flood insurance rates, and he’s worried about what further increases could do to the neighborhood. “If everybody down here all of a sudden saw that their flood insurance was up to $6,000, you’d see an outflux of people leaving,” he said, referring to a recent projection. “I don’t want flood insurance to be the reason why people leave the community.”

Reducing the cost of flood-insurance requires expensive renovations. Elevating a property, filling in the basement, and raising mechanical equipment onto the roof costs an average of $200,000, $29,000, and $21,000, respectively, according to CNYCN. These renovations can be costly in other ways: During the housing boom, predatory brokers convinced many homebuyers in Canarsie to rent out their basements in order to afford their mortgage. Filling in basements could deprive homeowners of rental income they depend on to keep their homes.

As these financial challenges mount, coastal New York homeowners are increasingly trying to get out. In a survey conducted by CNYCN, 23 percent of coastal homeowners interviewed said they were considering selling their home in the next five years. When asked why, they overwhelmingly identified concerns about flooding and rising flood insurance rates. “People are trying to stick it out in the home they’ve had, and they’ll fight to the end,” Scheinwald said. “But the end comes sooner for some people in terms of their financial capabilities and emotional and psychological will than it does for other people.”

When people are displaced in this way, options for relocation are limited. “If you wanted to sell your house, you couldn’t buy a condo on the lower east side, you can’t afford to buy somewhere that you’ll be near public transportation,” Jones said. The prices elsewhere in the city have skyrocketed since he and many of his neighbors bought their homes in Canarsie. “[With] the house you sell here, you can’t afford anything anywhere,” he said.

Years after Sandy, those who leave the city are unlikely to blame it on climate change. They might instead cite flood insurance costs, gentrification, or lack of affordable housing. Indeed, the economic climate retreat from New York “will be a difficult phenomenon to capture, because it’ll be slow and will be drawn out,” said Zachary Paganini, a doctoral student at City University of New York who has been studying the financial impacts of flooding in Canarsie. “There won’t be one day the flood insurance hikes kick in, or even one storm that causes a mass exodus from the coast.”

Instead, the climate retreat from New York will look a lot like getting priced out. “It will be folks along the coast fighting to hang on, trying to do what they can to maintain their houses,” Paganini said. “It may only be a phenomenon that we have to look back on 10 years from now, and recognize what a massive impact it’s had.”