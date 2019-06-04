A Better Way to Fix the Supreme Court

In practical terms, the reformed Supreme Court would have ten full-time justices and the five most powerful interns on the planet.

Buttigieg told NBC News that he favors one of the plans outlined by law professors Dan Epps and Ganesh Sitaraman in a forthcoming Yale Law Review article. If implemented, the so-called Balanced Bench plan would expand the Supreme Court to 15 justices. Ten would be chosen the normal way, but with a twist: Five of those justices would be “affiliated with” the Republican Party, while another five justices would be affiliated with the Democratic Party. The other five justices would be chosen not by the president and the Senate, but by the unanimous agreement of the other ten justices on the court. What’s more, they would only serve nonrenewable one-year terms after being chosen two years in advance (to avoid the selection of justices to weigh in on specific cases). Though the reformed Supreme Court would ostensibly have 15 justices, in practical terms it would have ten full-time justices and the five most powerful interns on the planet. What happens if they can’t figure out who to appoint? In a word, nothing. The court “would lack a quorum and could not hear any cases for that year,” Epps and Sitaraman explained.

The two law professors grounded their reforms in John Rawls’s veil of ignorance thought experiment. They argue that the permanent members would be incentivized to choose moderates instead of extremists. “The partisan justices would pick such colleagues not for public-regarding reasons, but out of self-interest: assuming that those justices want their own views to prevail on the Court, they would have an incentive to veto committed partisans on the other side,” they wrote. “But each side might be willing to compromise (and, really, to gamble) on other judges who seem open-minded and persuadable.”

As others have noted, changing the court in this way through legislation alone would be constitutionally dubious at best because the Constitution requires Senate approval for Supreme Court justices. And far from reducing partisan politics on the court, the proposal would permanently enshrine it by carving out Democratic and Republican seats. What’s more, it assumes a collegiality among the justices that may not always exist. If that collegiality breaks down, the result would be no Supreme Court at all—a strangely precarious sword of Damocles that would always loom over the American judiciary. (What if one side’s justices refused to back any appointees who favored the other side of the abortion debate, for example?) The plan’s supporters may think they’re breaking the wheel, but it seems like they’re only adding more spokes to it.

If Americans are going to consider whether to restructure the nation’s highest court, it shouldn’t be done haphazardly or half-heartedly. The best mechanism for reform would be a constitutional amendment. That process faces more hurdles, to say the least. But it would be less corrosive to the nation’s governance in the long term than letting Congress lob the Supreme Court’s membership back and forth like a frayed tennis ball. To build consensus around a constitutional amendment, the restructuring should also take place along neutral principles that favor neither side.



There’s a rationale for expanding the Supreme Court that’s rooted in history and precedent. For the first nine decades of the court’s history, the number of justices matched the number of federal judicial circuits, ranging from six to ten. At first, the justices would spend most of their time “riding circuit”—hearing appellate cases on horseback in their respective jurisdictions in an age before federal appellate courts existed. As Rhodes College historian Tim Huebner wrote in 2013, clashes over the court during the Civil War and Reconstruction led Congress to detach the number of justices from the number of circuits. Its membership became fixed at nine justices in 1869.