A Better Way to Fix the Supreme Court

Depoliticizing the Supreme Court sounds like a laudable goal, but it’s a quixotic one. The justices will always play a major role in American governance. They will strike down and uphold legislation passed by duly elected lawmakers. They will weigh in on disputed elections. They will decide matters of national consequences. The question is whether the Supreme Court can still be independent and nonpartisan. Lately, the answer is no, as the Roberts Court has habitually deferred to the Trump administration while structurally tilting American democracy toward conservatives.

I’ve written before on how breaking the court-packing taboo would be a dangerous and short-sighted plan. I argued that it would warp the nation’s constitutional structure by turning the Supreme Court into a third legislative chamber, shaped only by the whims of whoever controls the other two branches simultaneously. But I haven’t tried to sketch out an alternative to either court-packing or permanent conservative rule, at least not until now.

In practical terms, the reformed Supreme Court would have ten full-time justices and the five most powerful interns on the planet.

Buttigieg told NBC News that he favors one of the plans outlined by law professors Dan Epps and Ganesh Sitaraman in a forthcoming Yale Law Review article. If implemented, the so-called Balanced Bench plan would expand the Supreme Court to 15 justices. Ten would be chosen the normal way, but with a twist: Five of those justices would be “affiliated with” the Republican Party, while another five justices would be affiliated with the Democratic Party. The other five justices would be chosen not by the president and the Senate, but by the unanimous agreement of the other ten justices on the court. What’s more, they would only serve nonrenewable one-year terms after being chosen two years in advance (to avoid the selection of justices to weigh in on specific cases). Though the reformed Supreme Court would ostensibly have 15 justices, in practical terms it would have ten full-time justices and the five most powerful interns on the planet. What happens if they can’t figure out who to appoint? In a word, nothing. The court “would lack a quorum and could not hear any cases for that year,” Epps and Sitaraman explained.