How John Hersey Bore Witness

Within hours of the attack on the Philippines, an editor at Knopf asked Hersey to write about it. This invitation led to his first book, Men on Bataan, a hasty synthesis of interviews, correspondents’ cables, and biographical sketches, one part biography of General Douglas MacArthur, one part apologetic summary of MacArthur’s disastrous failed defense of the Philippines, and one part oral history of the soldiers who fought there. Hersey then convinced Luce to send him to the Pacific as a war correspondent. He was soon filing stories from the USS Hornet, at the time the only American carrier operating in the Pacific, and collecting material on a lusty, aggressive, hyper-competent bomber pilot named William “Gus” Widhelm, material that would go into Hersey’s 1959 bomber novel, The War Lover.

By October 1942, he was on Guadalcanal with a company of Marines making a bloody, confused assault across the Matanikau River, which ended in defeat—and Hersey’s second book. Only mildly marred by the sentimentality that infects so much American war writing, Hersey’s account of the first American land offensive of World War II, Into the Valley (1943), sated a fierce public thirst. It is a grim and harrowing book, portraying the Marines not as gung ho warriors but as men desperate “to get the goddamn thing over and get home.” It shows them withdrawing in fear, under fire, and focuses on the runners, wire-stringers, and medical corpsmen who Hersey argues were the bravest men on the battlefield. Hersey’s description of the company’s retreat, which he made alongside stretcher bearers and the walking wounded, is a study in pathos. One man begs the medics to help him “take a crap”: They do, then he passes out and dies. The book sold well, despite its gloomy tone, and solidified Hersey’s reputation as a first-rate war reporter.

The next year, after crossing two oceans, Hersey landed at Sicily a few weeks after the Allied invasion there and began writing stories about the Allied Military Government for Occupied Territories, the body responsible for governing the Sicilians liberated by General George S. Patton’s Seventh Army. The occupation inspired Hersey’s first novel, A Bell for Adano, which won a Pulitzer. The novel’s narrative is flawed by its crude caricatures of the Sicilian people, a prose style sometimes heavily accented by saccharine Time-Life portentousness, and a disappointing lack of complexity in its protagonist, Major Joppolo; nevertheless, it offers a shrewd and subtle depiction of what it might mean for America to be “the Good Samaritan of the entire world.”

Having grown up as a missionary’s kid in China gave Hersey a distinct perspective, making him at once critical of heavy-handed bureaucratic missteps and idealistic about the effect that one good man in the right place might have. A Bell for Adano isn’t quite The Quiet American, but I found it insightful reading in 2005, having recently come back from a combat tour in Iraq. The military Hersey describes in A Bell for Adano is one I recognized from Baghdad: a hidebound institution that reacted with sometimes astonishing stupidity, run by professional sociopaths and staffed by idealistic young officers whose missionary zeal was matched only by their naïveté. Early in the novel, the American commander, General Marvin, has his men throw a Sicilian cart-driver and his cart into a ditch because they’re “holding up traffic,” then orders a colonel to shoot the cart-driver’s mule to stop its braying, a scene whose casual cruelty reminded me of driving Iraqi families off the road when they got in the way of our convoys.

A classic insider-outsider, Hersey spent his career shuttling between the margins and the center, struggling to connect.

In 1944, Luce sent Hersey to Moscow, where he wrote about culture and politics, visited war-torn cities in Estonia and Poland, interviewed concentration camp survivors, toured the Warsaw Ghetto, and saw evidence of the Nazi “Final Solution” firsthand. Some of this material went into stories for Life, some of it into his second novel. A deeply researched, fictionalized portrayal of Jewish efforts to document life in the Warsaw Ghetto, The Wall, published in 1950, was the first American novel to deal with what later came to be called the Holocaust.

In the meantime, Luce offered Hersey the job of managing editor, but Hersey declined, which caused a falling out between the two. Luce’s increasingly heavy-handed political agenda—avowedly Republican and fervently anti-Communist—had been sparking conflicts with his reporters in the field, especially when it came to China, and Hersey’s letter turning down Luce’s promotion made a point of Hersey’s “being politically a democrat, both with and without a capital D.” This testified to the rift emerging between Hersey and his employer, since Hersey’s politics were never ideological, but rather grounded in the complexities of experience. Treglown writes:

Hersey was never a Communist. His attitude to China was that of an ‘apprehensive liberal’…. Still, to Hersey, not being a Communist was not the same as being dogmatically anti-Communist. On his arrival in Moscow, he brought himself up to date by reading back numbers of Time and was shocked by the magazine’s partisanship.

Luce and Hersey would never be close again, and Hersey soon left Time-Life.

Over the winter and spring of 1945 and ’46, Hersey, now a freelancer, sailed down the Yangtze, examined the war’s impact in Beijing and Shanghai, and traveled to Japan, where he spent six weeks in Hiroshima researching what he planned would be a series of articles for The New Yorker. Hours of interviews and the close study of complex documents resulted in an intimate, devastating portrait of the victims of American military violence, a deeply textured yet plainspoken narrative with the unity and momentum of Greek tragedy. Hersey’s decision to focus on six people physically affected by the bomb (including two doctors, a Protestant minister, and a German Jesuit priest) helped make his horrific narrative relatable. Yet, as Treglown attests, Hersey “worked like a war poet as much as a journalist. The power of his text is not just a matter of raw material.” Hersey’s careful attention to detail—his “fastidiousness in deploying the idioms of his witnesses,” his focus on how plants were affected by the bomb, and his painstaking scientific research—gives the work a vivid granularity and an immersive feel.

Beyond the recognition Hersey rightfully deserves for Hiroshima, he should also be recognized as one of America’s most important writers of World War II. Men on Bataan, Into the Valley, A Bell for Adano, Hiroshima, The Wall, and The War Lover are works of remarkable range and insight, taking us from Guadalcanal to the Warsaw Ghetto, from the victims of American bombing to the men in the air dropping bombs, from defeat to occupation. Into the Valley stands with Richard Tregaskis’s Guadalcanal Diary, published at nearly the same time, as an important early account of a key battle; A Bell for Adano should be read alongside John Horne Burns’s caustic novel The Gallery as a critical depiction of American occupation.

The War Lover is in itself a significant literary achievement. A taut psychological thriller about the conflict between a nihilistic but heroic bomber pilot and his anxious co-pilot, the novel presents a fuller and more finely grained picture of flying a bomber over Europe than any other novel, even Catch-22. If The War Lover lacks the humor of Joseph Heller’s famously absurdist work, it also abjures its cartoonish adolescent simplifications. The War Lover rather more resembles the underappreciated Guard of Honor, by James Gould Cozzens, James Jones’s classic The Thin Red Line, or Martha Gellhorn’s The Wine of Astonishment, and belongs with them as a serious exploration of the moral, social, and psychological nuances of American military life during World War II.

It’s been said that war is God’s way of teaching Americans geography, but no deity has yet found a method for teaching us history. We much prefer the simplicity and comfort of myths: that we fought World War II primarily to stop the Nazis; that dropping the atomic bomb was a regrettable necessity; or that the literature of World War II is best exemplified by stories of American trauma. The actual truth behind the so-called Good War is much less glorious, much more multifaceted, even contradictory. It was both a desperate existential struggle and an aggressive imperial expansion; a brutal war for racial extermination and an idealistic struggle for universal human rights; a cynical and pragmatic slog to get the job done and a revival of America’s Protestant mission in the wilderness; a war fought by a Jim Crow military that also saw real gains in racial equality; a time of collective sacrifice and unprecedented national unity that was also characterized by scandalous profiteering, bitter racial strife, and incessant political infighting. As a marginal member of the elite, a deeply embedded critic of empire, and a liberal reformer when the term still meant something, John Hersey lived and in some ways embodied these contradictions.

Treglown’s engaging biography brings to life crucial decades of the “American Century” in all their fraught complexity, decades that we must reexamine in order to understand how we’ve gotten where we are today. Now that the American-led global order that Henry Luce helped imagine seems destined to splinter into conflict amid ecological and political calamity, it’s urgent that we turn to history—not only to understand the present, but also to understand how it could have been otherwise.

The coincidences and mysteries that make up a life like Hersey’s—the mix of obsession, conflict, and chance that led to something as seemingly inevitable as his now legendary story of Hiroshima—are small instances of the vast contingency that rules the world of human action. Close attention to the specific details of complex global events is a wedge that can be driven into the seemingly inevitable progression of the past, and might also help us perceive turning points in the present. Such careful attention was a hallmark of Hersey’s writing, as it is of Treglown’s. It is an example worth following.