Ex-President Trump on Trial





Though Mueller’s investigation is over, more than a dozen state and federal inquiries into the president and his affairs continue apace. Two states and three U.S. attorney’s offices are looking into the Trump 2016 inaugural committee and whether any foreign donors illegally contributed to it. The New York attorney general’s office is probing the Donald J. Trump Foundation, which it described as “functioning as little more than a checkbook to serve Mr. Trump’s business and political interests” instead of a nonprofit charity. The Trump Organization, the president’s business conglomerate, is under scrutiny for insurance fraud. And Trump himself effectively became an unindicted co-conspirator last year after Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to two campaign-finance charges related to the Stormy Daniels payments, which Cohen said he made at Trump’s direction.

Perhaps the biggest question of all is what’s in Trump’s tax returns. The president became the first major presidential candidate to refuse to release his returns in 2015, falsely claiming that he couldn’t disclose them because he was under audit. Since then, he’s gone to extraordinary lengths to keep those returns from the public, and the Treasury Department is now openly defying a congressional request under black-letter federal law for access to them. The fight over his returns could turn out to be a mountain over a molehill; Trump may simply want to hide that he’s not worth as much as people think.

But the balance of probability suggests otherwise. In an October 2018 investigation, The New York Times reported that Trump stayed afloat in the early 1990s when his father transferred more than $400 million to him through what the paper described as “suspect tax schemes.” In May, the Times also reported that the president claimed more than a billion dollars in losses to the IRS during the same period, when he “appears to have lost more money than nearly any other individual American taxpayer.” How he fared in the 2000s and 2010s is still unknown. The IRS has lost its edge when it comes to investigating wealthy Americans, but a Democratic president could revitalize it, which may have adverse consequences for Trump in the long run.

Prosecuting a president after he leaves office would break new ground, to say the least. It has never happened before. Thanks to a sweeping pardon from President Gerald Ford, Richard Nixon faced no criminal consequences from Watergate after his resignation. Ken Starr’s office considered the possibility of indicting Bill Clinton in the late 1990s, but ultimately decided against it. And while both ex-presidents wrestled with disbarment and serious legal debts in post-presidential life, Trump lacks a law license and is far wealthier than either of his predecessors.

Of Trump’s 43 predecessors, Nixon came closest to facing charges after he left office. A month passed between his resignation and Ford’s pardon, during which time the Watergate special prosecutor’s office weighed whether to charge him. Nixon had already been named an unindicted co-conspirator in the case against his top aides even before he turned over the White House tapes. Leon Jaworski, who became the Watergate special prosecutor after the Saturday Night Massacre, said in 1977 that he would have faced a serious constitutional dilemma if Ford had never pardoned Nixon.

