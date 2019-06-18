Ex-President Trump on Trial

There’s no guarantee that the Democratic nominee will defeat Trump next fall, but some candidates are already discussing whether they would prosecute him if they win. Harris, the California senator, said last week that her administration would likely pursue charges against Trump based on the Mueller report’s obstruction findings. “I believe that they would have no choice and that they should, yes,” she told NPR. South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg told The Atlantic, “I would want any credible allegation of criminal behavior to be investigated to the fullest.”

If a Democratic president pursues criminal charges against Trump, what would that investigation look like? His efforts to obstruct the Russia investigation would be the most obvious target. The second volume of special counsel Robert Mueller’s 448-page report laid out in detail how Trump repeatedly tried to undermine and shut down the investigation for almost two years. Mueller declined to make a traditional prosecutorial decision on whether to charge Trump himself, citing a Justice Department policy that forbids charging a sitting president, and the constitutional questions that such an action would raise. Neither of those hurdles would apply after Trump leaves office, however.





Though Mueller’s investigation is over, more than a dozen state and federal inquiries into the president and his affairs continue apace. Two states and three U.S. attorney’s offices are looking into the Trump 2016 inaugural committee and whether any foreign donors illegally contributed to it. The New York attorney general’s office is probing the Donald J. Trump Foundation, which it described as “functioning as little more than a checkbook to serve Mr. Trump’s business and political interests” instead of a nonprofit charity. The Trump Organization, the president’s business conglomerate, is under scrutiny for insurance fraud. And Trump himself effectively became an unindicted co-conspirator last year after Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to two campaign-finance charges related to the Stephanie Clifford (professionally known as “Stormy Daniels”) payments, which Cohen said he made at Trump’s direction.