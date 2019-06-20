We Gotta Pay More Attention to This Boring Guy

The new Affordable Clean Energy (ACE) rule requires the power sector to cut its emissions by 35 percent over 2005 levels by 2030. It’s a measly target, one that “the industry is already on track to achieve, even without federal regulation,” The Washington Post noted—and one that is “less than half of what experts calculate is needed to avert catastrophic warming of the planet.” The rule also amends existing law to allow old coal plants to upgrade their equipment without installing costly new pollution controls. Thus, old, polluting coal plants that likely would have closed without the ACE rule may now remain open for longer.

The ACE rule is expected to have dire, even fatal consequences for Americans’ health. When Wheeler’s EPA first proposed the rule last year, it disclosed that up to 1,400 more people might die every year from increased soot pollution compared to Obama’s rule, and that there might be up to 120,000 new cases of exacerbated asthma every year. But instead of changing the rule to limit its public-health impact, the EPA decided to change how the agency estimates the effects of air pollution. The new methodology “has never been peer-reviewed and is not scientifically sound, according to five people with knowledge of the agency’s plans,” according to The New York Times.

The EPA has been tampering with the scientific process since Trump took office. As InsideClimate News reported earlier this month, Wheeler intends to move forward with a policy to drastically change how science is used to create public health regulations. Titled “Strengthening Transparency in Regulatory Science,” and first proposed by Pruitt, the policy would ban the EPA from using research showing that air pollution is bad for your health. Wheeler’s reasoning is that such research relies on confidential human health data, and is therefore not trustworthy. It’s the same tactic and logic that the tobacco industry once used to discredit science showing cigarettes killed people.

Wheeler appears to pride himself on seeming fair and moderate. As the Times once described him, he “is viewed as a consummate Washington insider who avoids the limelight and has spent years effectively navigating the rules.” He doesn’t explicitly deny the existence of human-caused climate change, and insists he takes it seriously. He also isn’t as openly hostile to the media as many other Trump appointees. When he took office, the Associated Press claimed Wheeler wanted a more “inclusive approach” toward journalists and career scientists at the agency.

In a media environment where idiocy is considered more newsworthy than cruelty, this is a smart way to avoid attention to your pernicious schemes.