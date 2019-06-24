Could Obama’s Iran Playbook Save Trump From War?

Trump was right to call off the military strikes he had ordered—war with Iran may please Saudi and Israeli leadership, but it does not serve U.S. interests—but the president seems to have learned very little from this near-crisis. In lieu of dropping bombs, Trump announced that he would impose new sanctions on Iran this week, all while keeping his administration’s team of warmongers—whom he privately disparages as “disgusting” for their hawkishness—at his side.





If Trump’s ego permitted, he would take a closer look at how President Barack Obama and Secretary of State John Kerry handled a crisis with Iran in which war could have easily broken out, but diplomacy instead won the day. It is a model for sanity that has no counterpart in Trump’s administration.

In January 2016, two small boats of the U.S. Navy’s “riverine forces” in the Persian Gulf committed what then–Defense Secretary Ashton Carter eventually called “a navigational mistake,” tending to a motor problem on one of the crafts while inside Iranian territorial waters, not far from an island where Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) maintained a base. Four armed IRGC boats met the Americans, who attempted to flee the area, but experienced persistent engine and communications issues. The U.S. knew they had superior firepower, but they also recognized that American and Iranian domestic political forces could quickly escalate a small encounter like this into full-blown war. Unable to convince the local patrol that their intentions were benign, the ten American service members and their two craft were taken into Iranian custody.