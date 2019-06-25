Beto O’Rourke’s “War Tax” Is Classic Democratic Militarism

To translate the pablum: Instead of a blank check for war, we’ll have an open account, filled with pennies by working families, and then we can quibble over how big of a check is too big for this war or that. We won’t care for transitioning veterans because we ought to; we’ll do it—again, with working people’s money—because it’s a personal investment for each of us somehow, though the future dividends remain fuzzy.

We need to spend a little more time considering the perverseness of these economic metaphors. “If military action is worth our troops’ blood,” one veteran and war-tax proponent wrote in The New York Times in 2013, “it should be worth our treasure, too — not just in the abstract, but in the form of a specific ante by every American.” This is the sort of ass-backwards ethical reasoning that drove Colonel Kurtz off the deep end. First, every taxpaying American already antes up for war: Roughly 24 cents of every tax dollar goes to defense (with more of that going to military contractors than to troops); another six cents goes to veterans’ benefits. The average taxpayer already pays more toward Lockheed Martin’s military contracts each year than O’Rourke’s war tax would collect in the name of future veteran benefits.

Second, and infinitely more important: If your aim is to increase Americans’ appreciation for war’s costs in life and limbs, and you accomplish this by making non-serving Americans pay money, you make a mockery of Americans’ humanity, reducing their most fundamental human-rights commitments to a transaction. The notion that people will care more about opposing war when they pay more for it is both empirically wrong, given how much Americans already pay in defense dollars, and deeply cynical.