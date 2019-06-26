Clarence Thomas’s Unprecedented America

Only two justices disagreed. Justice Clarence Thomas, joined by Justice Neil Gorsuch, wrote that the court had misapplied Batson and distorted the facts of the case. Then he took aim at Batson itself. To Thomas, the 1987 case “requires that a duly convicted criminal go free because a juror was arguably deprived of his right to serve on the jury.” He wrote that he favored returning the court to “to our pre-Batson understanding” of racial bias in jury selection, which he wrote would be more effective at fighting prejudice. (Gorsuch did not join this part of the dissent.)

It’s been a busy term for Thomas, who is always one of the court’s most prolific writers. His concurring opinions and dissents have long offered an unorthodox view of the court’s precedents and practices that set him apart from his colleagues. As the court’s conservative bloc reasserts itself after Anthony Kennedy’s retirement, Thomas is reasserting his constitutional vision as well—one that points toward a society that’s radically different than the one experienced today.



Since joining the court in 1991, Thomas has never shied away from identifying the precedents with which he takes issue. But the 2018–2019 term stands apart for the magnitude of his calls. In February, the court declined to hear McKee v. Cosby, a defamation case brought against Bill Cosby by Katherine McKee, who accused him of rape in 2014. The dispute turned on whether McKee’s decision to come forward made her a “limited-purpose public figure,” which would make it harder to prove Cosby had defamed her. Thomas agreed with his colleagues’ decision not to take up the case, but wrote a concurring opinion to call upon them to reconsider the 1964 decision New York Times Co. v. Sullivan, which is the touchstone of modern American libel law.