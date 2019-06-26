Clarence Thomas’s Unprecedented America

Why is the court’s quietest justice so outspoken about the court’s perceived mistakes? There are two key factors. One is his approach to precedent, one of the building blocks of the American legal system. State and federal judges rely on past decisions to maintain a degree of predictability and uniformity to the law. And while any other court’s ruling can be persuasive, the Supreme Court’s precedents generally carry the most weight.

In theory, five justices could change those precedents whenever they want. But they typically avoid the temptation. Justices from across the ideological spectrum often point to the legal doctrine of stare decisis, a Latin phrase meaning “to stand by things decided.” It’s not enough for a justice to think a precedent is simply wrong; it must be extraordinarily flawed or unjustifiable in some way for the court to reverse itself. That doctrine allows the court to issue decisions like Brown v. Board of Education—which overturned the “separate but equal” standard established by the High Court nearly 60 years earlier—without reversing itself at every opportunity, rendering the rule of law arbitrary and unaccountable.

Thomas takes a different view of stare decisis than many of his colleagues: He doesn’t seem to believe in it. “Stare decisis doesn’t hold much force for you?” a federal judge asked Thomas during a Federalist Society event in 2013. “Oh it sure does,” he replied. “But not enough to keep me from going to the Constitution.” That leads to the other reason why he’s so outspoken, which is ideological. Thomas identifies as an originalist, meaning that he interprets the Constitution based on what he views as the original public meaning of its clauses and amendments when they were drafted.

Thomas is not the only originalist on the court, of course. For many years, he served with Antonin Scalia, who helped establish the school of legal thought in the 1970s and ‘80s. But Thomas is uniquely aggressive in taking that school of legal thought to its logical conclusion, even if those conclusions would upend decades (or sometimes centuries) of settled law and practice in pursuit of the One True Interpretation. “Look, I’m an originalist,” Scalia once said when asked about his colleague’s legal philosophy, “but I’m not a nut.”

Some of Thomas’s efforts to reconsider American law could lead to positive outcomes. In recent years, he has urged his colleagues to reconsider a 1950 decision where the Supreme Court held that veterans can’t sue the federal government for injuries that arose during their military service. In 2017, he wrote a concurring opinion in an unremarkable civil-forfeiture case that questioned the legitimacy and legality of the practice. More recently, he also joined a growing revolt in the legal community against the court’s qualified-immunity rulings, which makes it harder for Americans to sue public officials for violating their civil rights.

But while his calls for reconsideration don’t always align with conservative policy priorities, they often do. His view that there is no constitutional right to obtain an abortion, for example, enjoys wide support among pro-life groups who hope to see Roe v. Wade overturned. Thomas frequently criticizes his colleagues for refusing to hear Second Amendment cases over the past decade, writing recently that the “right to keep and bear arms is apparently this Court’s constitutional orphan.” And his views on the Commerce Clause and the administrative state would sharply reduce the federal government’s power to regulate the national economy.

For most of his tenure, Thomas’s approach to high-profile cases rarely won over his colleagues. That may be changing with Justice Anthony Kennedy’s 2018 retirement. In May, the Supreme Court ruled that states couldn’t be sued in the courts of other states without their permission, overturning a landmark decision from 1979. “Nevada v. Hall is contrary to our constitutional design and the understanding of sovereign immunity shared by the states that ratified the Constitution,” Thomas wrote for a 5-4 court that split along ideological lines. “Stare decisis does not compel continued adherence to this erroneous precedent.”

Thomas’s treatment here of stare decisis, and the factors traditionally cited by the justices when setting it aside, was cursory at best. “The law has not changed significantly since this Court decided Hall, and has not left Hall a relic of an abandoned doctrine,” wrote Justice Stephen Breyer in a dissent joined by the court’s liberals. “Nor has our understanding of state sovereign immunity evolved to undermine Hall.” Breyer also raised alarms about the court’s newfound approach to precedent. “Today’s decision can only cause one to wonder which cases the Court will overrule next,” he concluded in a paragraph quoting from the court’s 1992 reaffirmation of Roe v. Wade.

Thomas’s fellow conservatives might not be willing to carry out his counterrevolution in full, of course. But even a partial adherence to it could be seismic. In Clarence Thomas’s America, states could ban abortion outright, poor defendants might not receive a lawyer if they can’t afford one, racist prosecutors would face fewer hurdles to creating all-white juries, and wealthy Americans could more easily sue critical news outlets into submission. The country that springs from his reading of the Constitution would be foreign to millions of Americans.